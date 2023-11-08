Enel S.p.A.
Equities
ENEL
IT0003128367
Electric Utilities
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|6.085 EUR
|-0.56%
|+0.91%
|+21.03%
|09:58am
|ENEL : EPS upgrade (2023: +9.4%, 2024: +0.3%)
|09:58am
|ENEL : 9M23: Slight increase in the guidance, final leverage target on track
More about the company
Enel S.p.A. is Italian No. 1 producer and distributor of electricity. The activity is organized mainly around two areas: - sales of electricity and natural gas: 227.8 TWh of electricity produced, 321.1 TWh of electricity and 10.2 billion m3 of natural gas sold in 2022. The group also develops an engineering and construction of electric production installations and units activity; - transportation and distribution of electricity: 507.7 TWh of electricity transported in 2022. At the end of 2022, Enel S.p.A. had a 2,024,038 km electricity transportation network. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Italy (71.9%), Europe (22.7%), America (5.3%) and others (0.1%).
SectorElectric Utilities
Calendar
2024-03-20 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
6.119EUR
Average target price
7.536EUR
Spread / Average Target
+23.15%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+21.11%
|66 440 M $
|-30.07%
|120 B $
|-3.77%
|74 947 M $
|-5.40%
|68 706 M $
|-13.31%
|68 809 M $
|-16.96%
|41 465 M $
|+39.04%
|38 284 M $
|-8.07%
|39 559 M $
|-25.67%
|38 140 M $
|+2.46%
|33 250 M $
- Markets
- Equities
- Stock Enel S.p.A. - Borsa Italiana
- News
- Enel : 9M23