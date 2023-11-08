Stock ENEL ENEL S.P.A.
PDF Report : Enel S.p.A.

Enel S.p.A.

Equities

ENEL

IT0003128367

Electric Utilities

Real-time Borsa Italiana
Other stock markets
 04:53:08 2023-11-08 am EST 		Intraday chart for Enel S.p.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
6.085 EUR -0.56% +0.91% +21.03%
09:58am ENEL : EPS upgrade (2023: +9.4%, 2024: +0.3%) Alphavalue
09:58am ENEL : 9M23: Slight increase in the guidance, final leverage target on track Alphavalue
Latest news about Enel S.p.A.

ENEL : EPS upgrade (2023: +9.4%, 2024: +0.3%) Alphavalue
ENEL : 9M23: Slight increase in the guidance, final leverage target on track Alphavalue
Squares bearish; wait for Powell's speech AN
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Track Lower as Investors Parse Fed Officials' Comments DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day DJ
Italy's Enel Posts Higher Profit; Revenue Falls in Nine Months to September MT
Utilities Down on Cyclical Rotation -- Utilities Roundup DJ
ENEL : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating ZD
ENEL : Jefferies remains its Buy rating ZD
ENEL : RBC remains its Buy rating ZD
Enel ups guidance after 9-mth results beat forecasts RE
Enel Raises Guidance After Surge in Profit DJ
Enel boosts 9-month profit and raises dividend; revenues down AN
Transcript : Enel SpA, Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 07, 2023 CI
Enel, buyback of about 150,000 shares for EUR885,000 AN
Oil stocks down on Mib; up CNH with delisting news AN
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Weighed by Risk-Off Sentiment DJ
Enel SpA Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
ENEL : Buy rating from Jefferies ZD
Indices up; worsens Eurozone manufacturing AN
Indices up; Tenaris tops on Mib after accounts AN
Stock markets expected to rise after Fed pause AN
Mib resists Iveco slump; eyes on Fed AN
Mib dances on parity line; Iveco trailing AN
Stock markets cautious but positive; Stellantis on top AN

Company Profile

Enel S.p.A. is Italian No. 1 producer and distributor of electricity. The activity is organized mainly around two areas: - sales of electricity and natural gas: 227.8 TWh of electricity produced, 321.1 TWh of electricity and 10.2 billion m3 of natural gas sold in 2022. The group also develops an engineering and construction of electric production installations and units activity; - transportation and distribution of electricity: 507.7 TWh of electricity transported in 2022. At the end of 2022, Enel S.p.A. had a 2,024,038 km electricity transportation network. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Italy (71.9%), Europe (22.7%), America (5.3%) and others (0.1%).
Sector
Electric Utilities
Calendar
2024-03-20 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Ratings for Enel S.p.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
6.119EUR
Average target price
7.536EUR
Spread / Average Target
+23.15%
Sector Other Electric Utilities

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ENEL S.P.A. Stock Enel S.p.A.
+21.11% 66 440 M $
NEXTERA ENERGY Stock NextEra Energy
-30.07% 120 B $
SOUTHERN COMPANY Stock Southern Company
-3.77% 74 947 M $
IBERDROLA, S.A. Stock Iberdrola, S.A.
-5.40% 68 706 M $
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Duke Energy Corporation
-13.31% 68 809 M $
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Stock American Electric Power Company, Inc.
-16.96% 41 465 M $
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Constellation Energy Corporation
+39.04% 38 284 M $
EXELON CORPORATION Stock Exelon Corporation
-8.07% 39 559 M $
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. Stock Dominion Energy, Inc.
-25.67% 38 140 M $
PG&E CORPORATION Stock PG&E Corporation
+2.46% 33 250 M $
Other Electric Utilities
