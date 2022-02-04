Log in
    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/04 01:56:10 am
6.865 EUR   +1.27%
01:28aEnel Books Higher 2021 Earnings as Revenue Rises Sharply
DJ
02/03Enel's FY21 Revenue Soars 34% Amid Higher Electricity Demand
MT
02/03ENEL : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Enel Books Higher 2021 Earnings as Revenue Rises Sharply

02/04/2022 | 01:28am EST
By Giulia Petroni and Joshua Kirby


Enel SpA said late Thursday that revenue increased in 2021 thanks to increases across business divisions, and that earnings rose at a more modest rate.

According to preliminary results, the Rome-based energy company made earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 17.6 billion euros ($20.1 billion), an increase of 4.1% compared with 2020. Adjusted for one-offs such as corporate reorganization and pandemic-related costs, ordinary Ebitda came in at EUR19.2 billion, including a gain made from the sale of a stake in Open Fiber SpA last year, Enel said.

Revenue for the year came in much higher at EUR88.3 billion, rising 34% on year, thanks to higher revenue in divisions including infrastructure & networks, green power, thermal generation & trading, and solutions provider Enel X.

Enel reported net debt of EUR52 billion at year-end, climbing from EUR45.4 billion the previous year as a result of investment, dividend payments and the acquisition of further stakes in subsidiary Enel Americas, the company said.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com and to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-22 0127ET

Analyst Recommendations on ENEL S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2021 74 557 M 85 247 M 74 557 M
Net income 2021 5 269 M 6 024 M 5 269 M
Net Debt 2021 53 579 M 61 261 M 53 579 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 5,60%
Capitalization 68 887 M 78 764 M 68 887 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 66 021
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 6,78 €
Average target price 8,84 €
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Starace Head-Marketing Division
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Cesare Calari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.-3.79%78 764
NEXTERA ENERGY-18.84%152 517
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.51%80 781
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.98%72 925
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.88%70 773
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.3.12%65 862