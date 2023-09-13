Stock ENEL ENEL S.P.A.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report

Enel S.p.A.

Equities

ENEL

IT0003128367

Electric Utilities

Real-time Borsa Italiana 11:44:59 2023-09-13 am EDT Intraday chart for Enel S.p.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
6.126 EUR -1.18% +0.38% +21.79%
09:30pm ENEL : Capex reduction Alphavalue
07:01pm Group judging corporate climate claims overhauls itself after criticism RE

ENEL : Capex reduction

September 13, 2023 at 03:30 pm EDT

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$35/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Enel S.p.A.

ENEL : Capex reduction Alphavalue
Group judging corporate climate claims overhauls itself after criticism RE
Group validating global corporate net zero claims to be overhauled RE
Gequity soars; Unieuro worst post-accounts AN
Grenergy Renovables Wins Long-term Power Purchase Deal with Enel in Peru MT
Olidata drags again; down goes Fidia AN
Europeans in the red; Tod's well on the Mid after results AN
Europeans expected to fall; Brent crude above USD90 AN
Milan bearish; Leonardo stays afloat AN
Olidata top after Enel tender; down Monrif AN
Europeans down after construction PMI AN
Europeans down; down German factory orders AN
Olidata wins EUR5 million Enel contract AN
Enel sees efficient home-built solar panels helping compete with China RE
ENEL : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating MD
Indices down after drop in Italy and Eurozone confidence AN
Mib nears 29,000; Monte Paschi on top AN
Slovenske Elektrarne picks Westinghouse to diversify from Russian fuel supplies RE
ENEL : H1 23 data refresh Alphavalue
Stock markets up; Eurozone current account surplus soars AN
Mib good at start, Prysmian up after order AN
Renewables companies hit brakes on Alberta projects after govt delays approvals RE
Enel Unit, Inpex Get EU's Nod to Buy Australian Renewable Energy Company MT
Colombia's potential renewables boom short circuits on Indigenous resistance RE
Colombia's potential renewables boom short circuits on Indigenous resistance RE

Chart Enel S.p.A.

Chart Enel S.p.A.
More charts

Company Profile

Enel S.p.A. is Italian No. 1 producer and distributor of electricity. The activity is organized mainly around two areas: - sales of electricity and natural gas: 227.8 TWh of electricity produced, 321.1 TWh of electricity and 10.2 billion m3 of natural gas sold in 2022. The group also develops an engineering and construction of electric production installations and units activity; - transportation and distribution of electricity: 507.7 TWh of electricity transported in 2022. At the end of 2022, Enel S.p.A. had a 2,024,038 km electricity transportation network. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Italy (71.9%), Europe (22.7%), America (5.3%) and others (0.1%).
Sector
Electric Utilities
Calendar
2023-11-07 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Enel S.p.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
6.199EUR
Average target price
7.517EUR
Spread / Average Target
+21.27%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Electric Utilities

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ENEL S.P.A. Stock Enel S.p.A.
+21.79% 67 567 M $
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Duke Energy Corporation
-9.15% 70 998 M $
IBERDROLA, S.A. Stock Iberdrola, S.A.
-1.33% 72 326 M $
SOUTHERN COMPANY Stock Southern Company
-2.86% 74 811 M $
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. Stock Dominion Energy, Inc.
-22.37% 45 339 M $
EXELON CORPORATION Stock Exelon Corporation
-5.09% 40 366 M $
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Stock American Electric Power Company, Inc.
-16.60% 40 091 M $
DUBAI ELECTRICITY AND WATER AUTHORITY (PJSC) Stock Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC)
+10.78% 34 983 M $
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Constellation Energy Corporation
+26.67% 34 893 M $
PG&E CORPORATION Stock PG&E Corporation
+4.52% 33 808 M $
Other Electric Utilities
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Enel S.p.A. - Borsa Italiana
  4. News
  5. Enel : Capex reduction
-40% off #SeptemberDeals : Our subscriptions help you find hidden investment opportunities.
Subscribe
fermer