  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Enel S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:49 2022-11-25 pm EST
5.154 EUR   +0.02%
01:36pEnel Chile says agreement with Shell to bring $500 million positive impact
RE
01:22pEnel Chile says agreement with Shell to bring $500 mln positive impact
RE
05:39aENEL : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Enel Chile says agreement with Shell to bring $500 million positive impact

11/25/2022 | 01:36pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Italian multinational energy company Enel is seen in Milan

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Enel Generacion Chile said on Friday that it reached an agreement with Shell to carry out contractual modifications that would have a pre-tax financial positive impact of about $500 million.

In a note to local markets regulator, Enel Generacion Chile said the changes are still pending some corporate authorizations that are expected in December.

The note said that "among others", one of the changes is the partial disposal of projected excess liquefied natural gas. 

"It is estimated that the operation will have a positive impact on the pre-tax result of Enel Generacion Chile of approximately USD 500 million," the note added.

The company did not provide further details.

After the statement sent to the regulatory body, Enel Chile's shares rose more than 4% on the Santiago stock market at the beginning of Friday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Enel, the Chilean subsidiary's parent company in Italy, announced plans to sell $21.5 billion in assets and pull out of certain markets.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos; Writing by Alexander Villegas, Editing by Fabián Andrés Cambero and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL CHILE S.A. 0.32% 37.57 End-of-day quote.26.07%
ENEL GENERACIÓN CHILE S.A. -0.68% 154.48 End-of-day quote.4.51%
ENEL S.P.A. 0.04% 5.155 Delayed Quote.-26.87%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -6.33% 338.0467 Real-time Quote.106.65%
SHELL PLC 1.05% 2367 Delayed Quote.44.44%
Financials
Sales 2022 91 376 M 95 074 M 95 074 M
Net income 2022 5 178 M 5 387 M 5 387 M
Net Debt 2022 60 699 M 63 156 M 63 156 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 7,76%
Capitalization 52 351 M 54 470 M 54 470 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 67 381
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart ENEL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5,15 €
Average target price 7,02 €
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Alberto de Paoli CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Eugenio Belinchon Gueto Head-Brazil Internal Audit & Compliance
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.-26.87%54 470
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.04%168 750
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.06%75 882
SOUTHERN COMPANY-3.24%72 178
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.65%70 375
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-22.31%50 855