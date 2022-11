--Enel SpA is mulling a $5 billion disposal of its Peru operations, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The Italian energy company is working with advisers on the potential sale, reports Bloomberg.

--Enel declined to comment when contacted by Dow Jones Newswires.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/3TOHlWL

