By Helena Smolak

Enel said it adhered to contractual conditions after Italy's competition watchdog opened an investigation into alleged unfair business practices related to the communication of its contract renewal notices.

The country's antitrust authority, known as AGCM, said Tuesday that the Italian energy company defended its business practices, stating it has always acted in full compliance with primary and sector regulations.

The allegations refer to Enel Energia's, fully owned by Enel, contract billing from October to January 2024, charged under higher pricing, which consumers allegedly weren't correctly informed of. Specifically, complainants reported that Enel Energia allegedly packaged the email in such a way that it landed in consumers' spam folder, according to the Italian watchdog.

