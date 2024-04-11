By Pierre Bertrand

Enel's renewable business, Enel Green Power, has set aside a fund of 2 million euros ($2.1 million) to assist those affected by the accident at the Bargi hydroelectric power plant, in Italy.

The funds will serve to help those affected by the accident and their families to meet near-term and urgent needs, the company said late on Wednesday.

It follows an underground explosion on Tuesday afternoon which killed at least three people, and injured several more.

"Enel Green Power will continue to be supportive in every way to those injured and the families of the victims," the company added.

Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-24 0211ET