By Mauro Orru

Enel launched a dual-tranche sustainability-linked bond for institutional investors in the Eurobond market for 1.75 billion euros ($1.90 billion).

The Rome-based energy company said late Tuesday that the issue--conducted through Enel Finance International--was more than three times oversubscribed, collecting orders of roughly EUR5.8 billion.

Enel Finance International plans to use the proceeds to refinance the group's ordinary financing needs relating to debt maturities.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-24 0209ET