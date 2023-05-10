Advanced search
    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-10 am EDT
6.093 EUR   -0.31%
12:54pEnel, Paolo Scaroni is appointed chairman of the board of directors
AN
08:27aShareholders representing 65% capital registered for Enel AGM
RE
02:15aFactbox-Government board nominations for Enel run into opposition
RE
Enel, Paolo Scaroni is appointed chairman of the board of directors

05/10/2023 | 12:54pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Enel Spa announced that the shareholders' meeting met to approve the 2022 budget and appointed the new board of directors, which will serve until the approval of the 2025 fiscal year.

The board of directors is thus composed of Paolo Scaroni, appointed chairman, Johanna Arbib, Flavio Cattaneo,

Mario Corsi, Olga Cuccurullo, Dario Frigerio, Fiammetta Salmoni, Alessandra Stabilini, and Alessandro Zehentner.

The meeting then renewed authorization for the board of directors to purchase and subsequent disposition of treasury shares for up to 500 million shares in the company, representing about 4.9 percent of the share capital, and a total outlay of up to EUR2 billion, subject to revocation of the previous similar authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' meeting on May 19, 2022.

Enel on Wednesday closed 0.3 percent in the red at EUR6.09 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 117 B 128 B 128 B
Net income 2023 5 967 M 6 537 M 6 537 M
Net Debt 2023 53 816 M 58 964 M 58 964 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 7,01%
Capitalization 62 095 M 68 034 M 68 034 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
EV / Sales 2024 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 65 124
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart ENEL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 6,11 €
Average target price 7,19 €
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Flavio Cattaneo Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Alberto de Paoli CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Cesare Calari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.21.51%68 034
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.59%152 930
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.43%81 442
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.87%81 343
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.97%75 562
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-7.86%47 231
