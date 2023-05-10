Enel, Paolo Scaroni is appointed chairman of the board of directors

(Alliance News) - Enel Spa announced that the shareholders' meeting met to approve the 2022 budget and appointed the new board of directors, which will serve until the approval of the 2025 fiscal year.

The board of directors is thus composed of Paolo Scaroni, appointed chairman, Johanna Arbib, Flavio Cattaneo,

Mario Corsi, Olga Cuccurullo, Dario Frigerio, Fiammetta Salmoni, Alessandra Stabilini, and Alessandro Zehentner.

The meeting then renewed authorization for the board of directors to purchase and subsequent disposition of treasury shares for up to 500 million shares in the company, representing about 4.9 percent of the share capital, and a total outlay of up to EUR2 billion, subject to revocation of the previous similar authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' meeting on May 19, 2022.

Enel on Wednesday closed 0.3 percent in the red at EUR6.09 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.