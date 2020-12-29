Log in
Enel S p A : 2021 Calendar of corporate events

12/29/2020
Media Relations

Investor Relations

T +39 06 8305 5699

T +39 06 8305 7975

ufficiostampa@enel.com

investor.relations@enel.com

enel.com

enel.com

2021 CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS

Rome, December 29th, 2020 - Enel S.p.A. ("Enel") announces its financial calendar for 2021 as a reference for the financial community, indicating when the Company's and/or Group's accounts will be examined by the Board of Directors:

February 4th, 2021: preliminary consolidated data for the year ended December 31st, 2020.

March 18th, 2021: annual financial report for the year 2020 and proposed allocation of net income.

May 6th, 2021: interim financial report at March 31st, 2021.

July 29th, 2021: half-year financial report at June 30th, 2021.

November 4th, 2021: interim financial report at September 30th, 2021.

Upon publication of the annual results for the year 2020, as well as the half-year and interim results for 2021, Enel will organize ad-hoc conference calls to present the relevant Group's accounting data to financial analysts and institutional investors.

Furthermore, in the month of November 2021, on a date to be set at a later stage, Enel will call a special meeting with the financial community during which the Group's strategic plan update will be presented.

With the aim to ensure a regular flow of information to the financial community, pursuant to article 82-ter of the Consob Issuers' Regulation, Enel plans to continue to publish throughout 2021, on a voluntary basis, periodic financial information with reference to March 31st and September 30th, additional to the annual and half-yearly financial reports. More specifically, interim consolidated financial reports, with content substantially in line with that adopted so far, are expected to be approved by Enel's Board of Directors and published within 45 days from the end of the first and third quarter.

A General Meeting of Shareholders to resolve on the approval of the financial statements of Enel for the year ended December 31st, 2020, and on the allocation of net income, is scheduled on a single call for May 20th, 2021.

In line with the dividend policy applied since the results for the financial year 2016, dividend payments in

2021 are scheduled as follows:

  • January 20th, 2021: payment of interim dividend for 2020, with an ex-dividend date of January 18th, 2021 and record date (i.e., the date of the title to the payment of the dividend) of January 19th, 2021;
  • July 21st, 2021: payment of balance dividend for 2020, with an ex-dividend date of July 19th, 2021 and record date of July 20th, 2021.

The market will be notified in due time of any changes to the above arrangements.

Enel SpA - Registered Office: 00198 Rome - Italy - Viale Regina Margherita 137 - Companies Register of Rome and Tax I.D. 00811720580 - R.E.A. 756032 - VAT Code 00934061003 - Stock Capital Euro 10,166,679,946 fully paid-in.

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Enel S.p.A. published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 16:58:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
