    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Enel S p A : Energia and PAM Panorama sign a 10-year agreement for 100% renewable energy

07/22/2021 | 10:58am EDT
News Media Italy

T +39 06 8305 5699 ufficiostampa@enel.com gnm@enel.com

enel.com

ENEL ENERGIA AND PAM PANORAMA SIGN A 10-YEAR AGREEMENT FOR 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY

  • The memorandum of understanding signed between the parties concerns the supply of 160 GWh of energy and, starting in 2023, will enable a reduction in atmospheric emissions of 75,000 tons of CO2

Rome, July 22nd, 2021 - Enel Energia, an Enel Group company operating on the free market, and PAM Panorama, a historic brand and leader in Italian supermarket chains, have signed the first Corporate PPA (Power Purchase Agreement), which provides for a ten-year supply of electricity from a photovoltaic plant to be built and managed in Italy by the Enel Group.

The agreement covers the supply of 160 GWh of energy, equivalent to a total installed capacity of around 9 MW, from 2023; the energy supplied to Pam will reduce atmospheric emissions by 75,000 tons of CO2 while stabilizing the cost of energy for the customer.

This is a historic agreement, based on a model that has already been widely developed in other countries, and the first in a series that Enel intends to close on the Italian market in order to promote its investment plan in the development of energy from renewable sources and share the path to sustainability with its customers.

"This memorandum of understanding reaffirms Enel Energia's role as a valued partner for business customers and demonstrates how a wide range of companies are moving towards the energy transition, reaping the benefits that renewables offer," commented Nicola Lanzetta, Head of the Italian Market at Enel. "Thanks to our experience and expertise, we are able to create solutions tailored to the needs of our customers, helping them to achieve their sustainability and business goals."

"We are proud to be the first company in Italy to sign a Corporate PPA agreement with a partner at the forefront of the renewable energy sector such as Enel Energia," said Alessandro Riolfo, Technical Director of PAM Panorama. "The agreement consolidates our company's vision of increasingly green and sustainable policies, given that the initiative represents the only real form of large-scale energy supply direct from renewable sources in Italy."

The energy partnership between Enel and PAM began in 2016; this agreement reaffirms the joint ability to create innovation, as was the case in 2018 with the signing of the first contract covering weather risk.

1

Enel SpA - Registered Office: 00198 Rome - Italy - Viale Regina Margherita 137 - Companies Register of Rome and Tax I.D. 00811720580 - R.E.A. 756032 - VAT Code 15844561009 - Stock Capital Euro 10,166,679,946 fully paid-in.

Disclaimer

Enel S.p.A. published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 14:57:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
