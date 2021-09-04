Log in
    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
Enel S p A : Europe to miss 2030 climate goal by 21 years at current pace - study

09/04/2021 | 08:48am EDT
CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Europe will miss a key climate target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by more than 20 years unless it picks up the pace on energy transition measures and improves governance, a study involving Europe’s biggest utility Enel said.

At the current pace, Europe will only reach its 2030 target for a 55% reduction in greenhouse gases in 2051, a study by Enel Foundation and the European House-Ambrosetti said.

In July, Brussels unveiled a raft of ambitious measures in its ‘Fit for 55’ package aimed at putting the European Union on track to meet the 2030 goal of reducing emissions by 55% from 1990 levels.

The study, presented on Saturday, said investments of around 3.6 trillion euros ($4.3 trillion) were needed across the bloc to reach 2030 goals, with a potential cumulative impact on the EU's economic growth of more than 8 trillion euros.

But it warned the EU needed to step up its efforts if this potential was to be realised.

"It is necessary to accelerate and equip ourselves with a governance system which is adequate to the extent of the challenge and capable of translating intentions into concrete action," Enel Chief Executive Francesco Starace said.

He said at the current pace Europe would only reach its 2030 target of raising the share of renewable energy to 40% of final consumption in 2043. "(That) would be too late”.

To speed up the process, the study called for closer cooperation between member states on energy transition, adopting a regional approach to help boost market integration.

($1 = 0.8416 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes Editing by Mark Potter )


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 72 293 M 85 907 M 85 907 M
Net income 2021 5 492 M 6 526 M 6 526 M
Net Debt 2021 49 844 M 59 230 M 59 230 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 4,93%
Capitalization 78 469 M 93 249 M 93 247 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 65 923
Free-Float 76,4%
Managers and Directors
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Cesare Calari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.-6.69%93 249
NEXTERA ENERGY11.07%168 103
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION15.42%81 304
IBERDROLA, S.A.-9.79%77 457
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.82%70 168
ORSTED A/S-20.47%66 391