Enel S p A : Europe to miss 2030 climate goal by 21 years at current pace - study

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Europe will miss a key
climate target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by more than
20 years unless it picks up the pace on energy transition
measures and improves governance, a study involving Europe’s
biggest utility Enel said.
At the current pace, Europe will only reach its 2030 target
for a 55% reduction in greenhouse gases in 2051, a study by Enel
Foundation and the European House-Ambrosetti said.
In July, Brussels unveiled a raft of ambitious measures in
its ‘Fit for 55’ package aimed at putting the European Union on
track to meet the 2030 goal of reducing emissions by 55% from
1990 levels.
The study, presented on Saturday, said investments of around
3.6 trillion euros ($4.3 trillion) were needed across the bloc
to reach 2030 goals, with a potential cumulative impact on the
EU's economic growth of more than 8 trillion euros.
But it warned the EU needed to step up its efforts if this
potential was to be realised.
"It is necessary to accelerate and equip ourselves with a
governance system which is adequate to the extent of the
challenge and capable of translating intentions into concrete
action," Enel Chief Executive Francesco Starace said.
He said at the current pace Europe would only reach its 2030
target of raising the share of renewable energy to 40% of final
consumption in 2043. "(That) would be too late”.
To speed up the process, the study called for closer
cooperation between member states on energy transition, adopting
a regional approach to help boost market integration.
($1 = 0.8416 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes
Editing by Mark Potter
)