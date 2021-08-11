Enel S p A : Foundation partners with UC Berkeley to support Italian researchers in their entrepreneurial journey

ENEL FOUNDATION PARTNERS WITH UC BERKELEY TO SUPPORT ITALIAN RESEARCHERS IN THEIR ENTREPRENEURIAL JOURNEY

Partnership will create an Energy Fellowship Program among labs at UC Berkeley and Stanford

Rome, August 11, 2021 - The new Center for Sustainable Materials and Innovation (CSMI) at the University of California, Berkeley, launched in January 2020, is pleased to announce a partnership with Enel Foundation, the research foundation of the multinational power company Enel, to offer a novel approach to strengthening ties between university research, corporate needs, and broader applications in society.

"We are very excited about this partnership which will serve as a hub of scientific and technological innovation to solve some of the most pressing sustainable development goals around materials design and the circular economy," said Alessandra Lanzara, founder and head of CSMI, Professor of Physics at UC Berkeley, and Faculty Scientist at the Materials Science Division of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

Through a structured and expertly curated process of discovery, matching, and collaborative research, the Enel Foundation Energy Accelerator Fellowship Program will match a group of Enel Foundation Visiting Fellows with cutting-edge laboratories or incubators at UC Berkeley, at the Center for InformationTechnology Research in the Interest of Society (CITRIS) and the Banatao Institute and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. This also includes collaborations with labs at Stanford University through CSMI. Postdoctoral research fellows will be chosen from among researchers working for Enel Group or involved in academic activities within the Italian chapter of World Energy for Universities (We4U), the Enel Group Academic Partnership Program dedicated to top-notch Italian and international Universities. For the first batch, the fellowships will be offered to postdoctoral researchers of Politecnico di Milano and Politecnico di Torino.

The host organizations will be selected initially from a database of affiliated laboratories within CSMI at UC Berkeley, Stanford and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. In a second phase, partners will be identified through an open competition, awarding placement of 'moonshot' ideas on the selected focus areas conducted in partnership between CSMI and Enel Foundation.

Fellows will work in focus areas that include industrial applications of the circular economy such as sustainable materials for reducing consumption and waste in solar, wind, geothermal, thermal, and energy storage; resilient energy production systems and infrastructure; weather forecasting systems for energy applications; storage systems for electric mobility; autonomous vehicles and V2G (vehicle-to-grid) technology; and solutions for the enhancement of the electrical grid. The program intends to grow over time to include broader areas of sustainability in the future.

This partnership is part of a broader initiative to strengthen Italy's industrial and innovation presence in the Bay Area that resulted from the official visit of the Italian President Sergio Mattarella to San Francisco and the Silicon Valley in October 2019, leading to the recent establishment of the Italian Innovation and Culture Hub in San Francisco.

1