Enel S p A : Green Power innaugurates a new photovoltaic plant in Poggio Renatico, province of Ferrara

ENEL GREEN POWER INNAUGURATES A NEW PHOTOVOLTAIC PLANT IN POGGIO RENATICO, PROVINCE OF FERRARA

The new plant will produce approximately 25 GWh each year from solar energy, making it possible to reduce CO 2 emissions into the atmosphere by 11,000 tons as well as replace the use of 5.4 million cubic meters of gas with locally produced renewable energy

The plant has also been linked to the "Scelta Rinnovabile" (Renewable Choice) initiative, the online fundraising campaign promoted by Enel Green Power, which gives citizens the opportunity to actively contribute to building new renewable energy plants in Italy, with a profitable investment under favorable economic conditions

Poggio Renatico (Ferrara), March 24th, 2023 - The "Malvezzi solar park", the first photovoltaic power plant that sees the active involvement of the local community, is now operational in Poggio Renatico, in the province of Ferrara (Emilia-Romagna), thanks to the online crowdfunding initiative "Scelta Rinnovabile" (Renewable Choice) promoted by Enel Green Power.

The opening ceremony of the new plant, which will support the country's energy transition with a capacity of around 17 MW, was attended by Stefano Bonaccini, President of the Emilia-Romagna Regional Government, Nicola Lanzetta, Director of Italy at Enel Group, and Daniele Garuti, Mayor of Poggio Renatico.

The solar farm was built on a plot of land of approximately 22 hectares and consists of more than 30,000 modules. It will produce approximately 25 GWh each year, making it possible to avoid the annual emissions of 11,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere and the consumption of 5.4 million cubic meters of gas, replacing it with locally produced renewable energy. The system is made up of four contiguous sections and features bifacial modules that absorb energy from both sides of the solar panel, which are mounted on solar trackers that follow the movement of the sun, thereby optimizing energy production.

Launched in October 2021 and aimed at getting local communities involved in developing green energy in the areas where new renewable energy plants are being built, the "Scelta Rinnovabile" program has attracted massive support, with a large number of residents of Poggio Renatico taking part in the online fundraising campaign. Those who participated were initially asked to freely choose how much they wanted to invest, according to their preferences, and benefited from a rate of return on financing plus repayment of invested capital. The fundraising campaign to build the photovoltaic power plant in this municipality in the Emilia-Romagna region was later extended to all citizens across the country and ended successfully as the target was met within just a few hours.

"If it is true that renewable energy will be of key importance for our communities in the near future, then we must start investing heavily now," says Stefano Bonaccini, President of the Emilia-RomagnaRegional Government. "We, the Emilia-Romagna Regional Government, are working on this, and today's initiative shows that productive cooperation between the public and private sectors can be achieved in

