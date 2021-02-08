Enel S p A : Jaguar Land Rover Italia announces a partnership with Enel X to spread electric mobility

JAGUAR LAND ROVER ITALIA ANNOUNCES A PARTNERSHIP WITH ENEL X TO SPREAD ELECTRIC MOBILITY

Rome, February 8th, 2021 - An exceptional partner, Enel X, is brought onboard in the strategy to electrify the entire Jaguar Land Rover range for increasingly sustainable and widespread mobility. The Enel Group global business line that designs and develops solutions focused on the principles of sustainability and circular economy, to provide people, communities, institutions and companies with an alternative model that respects the environment and integrates technological innovation in daily life, has partnered with Jaguar Land Rover Italia on the path to spread electric mobility.

Now in early 2021, Jaguar Land Rover has already reached its target to offer electrification for all models in its range, while its intention, which is of no less importance, is to make the choice of switching to electric increasingly simple and user friendly. This is an ethical, eco-sustainable and future-oriented approach, embracing a different life philosophy.

This is the basis for the agreement with Enel X to develop integrated and competitive solutions for customers interested in purchasing the 100% electric Jaguar I-PACE, Jaguar and Land Rover PHEVs (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles) and all the "plug-in" vehicles arriving on the market over the coming months and years.

Enel X's JuicePack is the package of offers to meet the various needs of "full electric" or PHEV vehicle use and is divided into two areas: Home and Street.

With JuicePack Home - Private Charging, the customer can top up their vehicle easily at home, the office or in any private place thanks to the JuiceBox Pro Cellular, the new Enel X home charging device, with Modo 3 cable integrated, available in 7.4 and 11 kW versions.

With JuicePack Street - Public Charging, customers can top up their vehicle easily using the "JuicePass" App at over 12 thousand Enel X charging points throughout Italy, in addition to the charging points of Enel X's partners. They can also leverage on additional benefits through the Enel X Card that comes, as an alternative to the App, with two years of charging infrastructure booking and an initial bonus of 200 kWh of energy for public charging

"Thanks to this agreement with Jaguar Land Rover in Italy, we have further added to our commitment to work with the most important global car manufacturing brands and provide the best charging technologies available on the market today to anyone choosing to go electric," said Francesco Venturini, CEO of Enel X. "The work we have done over recent years means today electric mobility is no longer a mere alternative to traditional mobility, but a concrete reality and starting from this assumption we are continuing to innovate to provide ever faster charging solutions, which are easy to use and suitable for both the public and home environments."

"I am very pleased to begin this collaboration with Enel X," said Daniele Maver, President of Jaguar Land Rover Italia, "which marks Jaguar Land Rover's constant development path towards increasingly

1