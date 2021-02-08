Enel S p A : Jaguar Land Rover Italia announces a partnership with Enel X to spread electric mobility

JAGUAR LAND ROVER ITALIA ANNOUNCES A PARTNERSHIP WITH ENEL X TO SPREAD ELECTRIC MOBILITY
Rome, February 8th, 2021 - An exceptional partner, Enel X, is brought onboard in the strategy to electrify the entire Jaguar Land Rover range for increasingly sustainable and widespread mobility. The Enel Group global business line that designs and develops solutions focused on the principles of sustainability and circular economy, to provide people, communities, institutions and companies with an alternative model that respects the environment and integrates technological innovation in daily life, has partnered with Jaguar Land Rover Italia on the path to spread electric mobility.
Now in early 2021, Jaguar Land Rover has already reached its target to offer electrification for all models in its range, while its intention, which is of no less importance, is to make the choice of switching to electric increasingly simple and user friendly. This is an ethical, eco-sustainable and future-oriented approach, embracing a different life philosophy.
This is the basis for the agreement with Enel X to develop integrated and competitive solutions for customers interested in purchasing the 100% electric Jaguar I-PACE, Jaguar and Land Rover PHEVs (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles) and all the "plug-in" vehicles arriving on the market over the coming months and years.
Enel X's JuicePack is the package of offers to meet the various needs of "full electric" or PHEV vehicle use and is divided into two areas: Home and Street.
With JuicePack Home - Private Charging, the customer can top up their vehicle easily at home, the office or in any private place thanks to the JuiceBox Pro Cellular, the new Enel X home charging device, with Modo 3 cable integrated, available in 7.4 and 11 kW versions.
With JuicePack Street - Public Charging, customers can top up their vehicle easily using the "JuicePass" App at over 12 thousand Enel X charging points throughout Italy, in addition to the charging points of Enel X's partners. They can also leverage on additional benefits through the Enel X Card that comes, as an alternative to the App, with two years of charging infrastructure booking and an initial bonus of 200 kWh of energy for public charging
"Thanks to this agreement with Jaguar Land Rover in Italy, we have further added to our commitment to work with the most important global car manufacturing brands and provide the best charging technologies available on the market today to anyone choosing to go electric," said Francesco Venturini, CEO of Enel X. "The work we have done over recent years means today electric mobility is no longer a mere alternative to traditional mobility, but a concrete reality and starting from this assumption we are continuing to innovate to provide ever faster charging solutions, which are easy to use and suitable for both the public and home environments."
"I am very pleased to begin this collaboration with Enel X," said Daniele Maver, President of Jaguar Land Rover Italia, "which marks Jaguar Land Rover's constant development path towards increasingly
sustainable mobility, thanks to a wide range of choice of electrified models from our two brands, together with the offer of advantageous solutions designed for customers open to innovation and change. It is the role of manufacturers to offer, in partnership with a company like Enel X, a package of services that makes access to the charging network, both private and public, simple and practical, and the experience of electric driving even more enjoyable."
Today the customers of the two iconic British brands Jaguar and Land Rover can choose between different green models, according to their needs and expectations. These include the 100% electric Jaguar I-Pace, which in 2018 was the first high-performance luxury SUV, now further improved and with a faster charging system, the Plug-in hybrid versions of the Jaguar E-Pace and F-Pace, the Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport, the Range Rover Velar, Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender.
A wide range of choice is available for customers who love elegance, performance and emotion, and above all the concept of simple pleasurable driving, for a sustainable future that can be enjoyed without compromise.
There are many products on offer in this market segment, but what makes the difference is being able to offer customers a unique car ownership experience, fully supported with services and benefits designed to make it as pleasant as possible and solve every possible issue, and this partnership with Enel X is an added value to the "plug-in" driving experience.
Enel X is the Enel Group global business line that designs and develops solutions focused on the principles of sustainability and circular economy, to provide people, communities, institutions and companies with an alternative model that respects the environment and integrates technological innovation in daily life. The company is a global leader in the world of advanced energy solutions, managing services such as demand response for over 6 GW of total capacity worldwide and has approximately 116 MW of installed storage capacity worldwide, as well as being a leader in the electric mobility sector with over 170,000 public and private charging points for electric vehicles made available all over the world.
Jaguar Land Rover
Jaguar Land Rover is the UK's largest automotive manufacturer, the result of the merger of two iconic British brands. Land Rover is a leading manufacturer of premium 4x4s. Jaguar is one of the world's leading luxury brands, and the first to offer an all-electric performance SUV, the Jaguar I-PACE.
We are driven by a desire to deliver class-leading vehicles, providing experiences people love, for life. Jaguar Land Rover products are highly coveted around the world. Our vehicles are in demand around the world and in 2020 we sold 425,974 vehicles in 127 countries.
We are a British company operating in the UK with two main design and engineering centers, three vehicle manufacturing plants, one for powertrain technology only, and a soon to open Battery Assembly Center. We also have plants in China, Brazil, India, Austria and Slovakia. Three of our technology hubs are located in the UK - Manchester, Warwick (NAIC) and London. In the rest of the world: Shannon (Ireland), Portland (USA), Budapest (Hungary) and Changshu (China).
We have a growing portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid vehicles, as well as continuing to offer the latest diesel and petrol engines, giving our customers even more choice.
