First Half 2024
Consolidated results July 25th, 2024
Flavio Cattaneo
CEO
Opening remarks
Financial
Solid operational
M&A: 5 €bn cashed
sustainability: on
and financial
Full Year 2024:
track to provide
in in Q2 2024
results, deleverage
on track to
support to a
and efficiencies
Disposal Plan
achieve the top
shareholder
program well on
of the range
remuneration
completed
track
consistent with our
dividend policy
Strong economics and financial performance in H1
Economic
Earnings
Cash
performance
evolution
generation
Ordinary EBITDA
Ordinary Net Income
FFO
11.7 €bn
4.0 €bn
5.5 €bn
Ordinary EBITDA up by
High double digit growth
Continued focus on
9% yoy on a sound
vs previous year
cash generation
performance across all
Almost 60% of FY target
FFO-Net Capex 1.6 €bn
businesses
already achieved
Continued advocacy activity to drive value creation
Positive evolution on renewables development and remuneration creates potential to exploit 20 GW mature pipeline in Italy (FER 2, FER X and suitable areas Decrees approval).
More than 1 million customers added to the liberalized market starting from July 1st on the "Placet" segment
Improved market presence on targeted/premium areas with higher GDP pro
capita (Milan, Rome)
Avoided front-loaded acquisition costs
Leverage immediate opportunity for cross selling/bundled offers
Continued constructive discussions on grids' regulatory framework in all core countries
New regulatory framework in Brazil (Decree n.12068, June 20th) provides optionality to extend the duration of our concessions beyond current expiry (2026/2028), creating value also beyond the current plan
Capex deployment to sustain a visible long-term growth and enhance value creation
Gross capex
By business line
By geography
Strategic pillars
H1 '23
H1 '24
ROW
RAB/customer1 (€/cl)
~645
~650
52%
H1 2024
H1 2024
RES production on total2
62%
72%
5.5 €bn
5.5 €bn
CO2 Emission free production2
73%
84%
66%
RES coverage of fixed sales3
63%
87%
1.
Calculated excluding Romania and Perú disposals;
- It includes production from renewable managed capacity;
- Gross of energy losses.
Accelerated deployment of the new "partnership" business model
Sale of 49% in Enel
Sale of 49.99% of solar
Libra Flexsys
assets in Spain
Strategic pillars
BESS
OCGT
1.9 €bn cash
in from
partnerships
to optimize
capital
KPIs Valuation
Enterprise Value1 (€bn)
Debt impact (€bn)
BESS total capacity (GW)
OCGT total capacity (GW)
2.5
Valuation
1.1
1.7
KPI
0.9
Enterprise Value1 (€bn)
1.7
Debt impact (€bn)
0.8
Solar total capacity (GW)
2.0
allocation
in 6 months
1. 100% basis
Delivering on a cost disciplined organization
Strategic pillars
6.9
2022
Addressable cost baseline1
Evolution vs 2022 (€bn)
(0.5)
6.4
5.9
Efficiency @June 2024 CMD Target @2026
Reduction by nature
27%
0.5 €bn
73%
Business Lines
Holding costs
Around 50%
of 1 €bn
efficiency
target already
achieved
1. Addressable costs exclude grids regulated Totex, new generation asset development and perimeter effects, in real terms.
New management's actions translated into a strong financial and environmental performance
Ordinary EBITDA (€bn)
Strategic pillars
+41%
FFO (€bn)
8x 5.5
0.7
H1 20221
H1 2024
Scope 1 GHG emissions intensity (gCO2eq/kWh)
-41%
8.3
Stewardship
gains
0.2
Integrated
4.5
business
Grids
3.6
H1 2022
11.7
7.8
4.0
H1 2024
Net Debt/EBITDA (ltm)
3.3x
2.5x
H1 2022
H1 2024
173
102
H1 2023
H1 2024
1. Calculated based on H1 2024 perimeter
First Half 2024
Consolidated results
Stefano de Angelis
CFO
