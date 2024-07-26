First Half 2024

Consolidated results July 25th, 2024

First Half 2024

Consolidated results

Flavio Cattaneo

CEO

Opening remarks

Financial

Solid operational

M&A: 5 €bn cashed

sustainability: on

and financial

Full Year 2024:

track to provide

in in Q2 2024

results, deleverage

on track to

support to a

and efficiencies

Disposal Plan

achieve the top

shareholder

program well on

of the range

remuneration

completed

track

consistent with our

dividend policy

2

Strong economics and financial performance in H1

Economic

Earnings

Cash

performance

evolution

generation

Ordinary EBITDA

Ordinary Net Income

FFO

11.7 €bn

4.0 €bn

5.5 €bn

Ordinary EBITDA up by

High double digit growth

Continued focus on

9% yoy on a sound

vs previous year

cash generation

performance across all

Almost 60% of FY target

FFO-Net Capex 1.6 €bn

businesses

already achieved

3

Continued advocacy activity to drive value creation

Positive evolution on renewables development and remuneration creates potential to exploit 20 GW mature pipeline in Italy (FER 2, FER X and suitable areas Decrees approval).

More than 1 million customers added to the liberalized market starting from July 1st on the "Placet" segment

Improved market presence on targeted/premium areas with higher GDP pro

capita (Milan, Rome)

Avoided front-loaded acquisition costs

Leverage immediate opportunity for cross selling/bundled offers

Continued constructive discussions on grids' regulatory framework in all core countries

New regulatory framework in Brazil (Decree n.12068, June 20th) provides optionality to extend the duration of our concessions beyond current expiry (2026/2028), creating value also beyond the current plan

4

Capex deployment to sustain a visible long-term growth and enhance value creation

Gross capex

By business line

By geography

Strategic pillars

H1 '23

H1 '24

ROW

RAB/customer1 (€/cl)

~645

~650

52%

H1 2024

H1 2024

RES production on total2

62%

72%

5.5 €bn

5.5 €bn

CO2 Emission free production2

73%

84%

66%

RES coverage of fixed sales3

63%

87%

1.

Calculated excluding Romania and Perú disposals;

5

  1. It includes production from renewable managed capacity;
  2. Gross of energy losses.

Accelerated deployment of the new "partnership" business model

Sale of 49% in Enel

Sale of 49.99% of solar

Libra Flexsys

assets in Spain

Strategic pillars

BESS

OCGT

1.9 €bn cash

in from

partnerships

to optimize

capital

KPIs Valuation

Enterprise Value1 (€bn)

Debt impact (€bn)

BESS total capacity (GW)

OCGT total capacity (GW)

2.5

Valuation

1.1

1.7

KPI

0.9

Enterprise Value1 (€bn)

1.7

Debt impact (€bn)

0.8

Solar total capacity (GW)

2.0

allocation

in 6 months

6

1. 100% basis

Delivering on a cost disciplined organization

Strategic pillars

6.9

2022

Addressable cost baseline1

Evolution vs 2022 (€bn)

(0.5)

6.4

5.9

Efficiency @June 2024 CMD Target @2026

Reduction by nature

27%

0.5 €bn

73%

Business Lines

Holding costs

Around 50%

of 1 €bn

efficiency

target already

achieved

7

1. Addressable costs exclude grids regulated Totex, new generation asset development and perimeter effects, in real terms.

New management's actions translated into a strong financial and environmental performance

Ordinary EBITDA (€bn)

Strategic pillars

+41%

FFO (€bn)

8x 5.5

0.7

H1 20221

H1 2024

Scope 1 GHG emissions intensity (gCO2eq/kWh)

-41%

8.3

Stewardship

gains

0.2

Integrated

4.5

business

Grids

3.6

H1 2022

11.7

7.8

4.0

H1 2024

Net Debt/EBITDA (ltm)

3.3x

2.5x

H1 2022

H1 2024

173

102

H1 2023

H1 2024

8

1. Calculated based on H1 2024 perimeter

First Half 2024

Consolidated results

Stefano de Angelis

CFO

