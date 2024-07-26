International Press Office Investor Relations T +39 06 8305 5699 T +39 06 8305 7975 ufficiostampa@enel.com investor.relations@enel.com gnm@enel.com enel.com enel.com ENEL: CONFIRMED RESULTS' INCREASE IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2024 COMPARED WITH FIRST HALF OF 2023, WITH ORDINARY EBITDA AT 11.7 BILLION EUROS (+8.8%) AND NET ORDINARY INCOME AT 4 BILLION EUROS (+20.6%). GROUP ENERGY TRANSITION CONTINUES, WITH ZERO EMISSION GENERATION REACHING 84% (+11 PERCENTAGE POINTS) FOR THE FIRST TIME Revenues : 38,731 million euros (47,095 million euros in the first half of 2023, -17.8%)

: 38,731 million euros (47,095 million euros in the first half of 2023, -17.8%) The change is mainly attributable to the market context with declining prices alongside lower energy volumes from thermal sources and a decrease in quantities of electricity sold on end- user markets. These effects were partly offset by an increase in revenues from the sale of electricity generated by renewable sources and from the management activities of distribution networks. Furthermore, the change is attributable to the effects of the different scope of consolidation

Ordinary EBITDA: 11,681 million euros (10,739 million euros in the first half of 2023, +8.8%)

11,681 million euros (10,739 million euros in the first half of 2023, +8.8%) The increase is attributable to the positive contribution of the integrated businesses, driven by the excellent performance of renewable energy, which more than offset the decrease in the margin recorded in end-user markets and thermal generation. Net of changes in the scope of consolidation, the contribution from distribution network management was also positive

EBITDA : 12,862 million euros (9,676 million euros in the first half of 2023, +32.9%)

: 12,862 million euros (9,676 million euros in the first half of 2023, +32.9%) Group net ordinary income: 3,956 million euros (3,279 million euros in the first half of 2023, +20.6%)

3,956 million euros (3,279 million euros in the first half of 2023, +20.6%) The increase is mainly attributable to the positive performance of ordinary operations and a decline in the incidence of non-controlling interests

Group net income : 4,144 million euros (2,513 million euros in the first half of 2023, +64.9%)

: 4,144 million euros (2,513 million euros in the first half of 2023, +64.9%) Net financial debt : 57,406 million euros (60,163 million euros at the end of 2023, -4.6%)

: 57,406 million euros (60,163 million euros at the end of 2023, -4.6%) The positive cash flow generated by operations and the collection of proceeds relating to asset disposal transactions carried out within the program of deleveraging and rationalization of Group geographical presence more than offset the needs generated by capital expenditure for the period and by the payment of dividends

***** 1 Enel SpA - Registered Office: 00198 Rome - Italy - Viale Regina Margherita 137 - Companies Register of Rome and Tax I.D. 00811720580 - R.E.A. 756032 - VAT Code 15844561009 - Stock Capital Euro 10,166,679,946 fully paid-in.

"In the first half of 2024, we achieved excellent results, driven by significant organic growth reached through the strict implementation of the pillars of our Strategic Plan," said Enel CEO Flavio Cattaneo. "The managerial actions undertaken have already allowed us to restore sound operating cash flow generation and reduce our financial debt to around 55 billion euros, also taking into account the transactions currently being finalized and already announced to the market, therefore reaching one of the lowest levels of leverage in the entire sector. We will continue to apply this concrete approach with great discipline throughout the year in order to build an increasingly profitable, resilient company capable of generating value for the benefit of our shareholders and all our other stakeholders. For the full year, we confirm the achievement of the targets set for 2024. Specifically, the results registered and the visibility on the second half of the year position us in the high end of the guidance range communicated to the markets which, in compliance with the achievement of cash neutrality, would enable us to reach a dividend above the fixed minimum of 0.43 euros per share." Rome, July 25th, 2024 - The Board of Directors of Enel S.p.A. ("Enel" or the "Company") examined and approved the half-year financial report at June 30th, 2024. Consolidated economic and financial data for the first half of 2024 REVENUES The following table reports revenues by Business Segment: Revenues (millions of euros) 1H 2024 1H 2023 Change Thermal Generation and Trading 11,013 19,671 -44.0% Enel Green Power 6,188 5,112 21.0% Enel Grids 11,557 10,150 13.9% End-user Markets 21,192 26,382 -19.7% Holding and Services 895 990 -9.6% Eliminations and adjustments (12,114) (15,210) 20.4% TOTAL 38,731 47,095 -17.8% Revenues in the first half of 2024 amounted to 38,731 million euros, down by 8,364 million euros (- 17.8%) compared with the first half of 2023. The decrease, which also reflects the effects of the changes in the scope of consolidation, is attributable to lower revenues in Italy and Spain, mainly due to the market context with declining prices, alongside lower quantities of electricity generated in Thermal Generation and lower quantities sold in End-userMarkets. These effects were partially offset by an increase in revenues from the sale of electricity in Latin America. The negative change was only partially offset by the increase in revenues of: (i) Enel Green Power (1,076 million euros), reflecting an increase in the quantities generated and sold from hydro, solar and wind sources, mainly in Italy and Latin America, as well as of (ii) Enel Grids, mainly in reflection of the recognition of the income from the sale of distribution operations in Peru, the positive impact of tariff adjustments in Italy, Spain and Argentina and an increase in revenues registered in Chile and Colombia, whose effects were only partially offset by the recognition in 2023 in Brazil of a concession termination fee related to the transmission company Enel CIEN. 2

Revenues in the first half of 2024 from Thermal Generation alone amounted to 3,603 million euros, a decrease of 3,518 million euros (-49.4%) compared with the same period of 2023. More specifically, revenues attributable to coal-fired generation in the first half of 2024 amounted to 1.1% of total revenues, compared with 4.1% in the first half of 2023. The following table shows detailed information relating solely to revenues from thermal and nuclear generation: Revenues1 (millions of euros) 1H 2024 1H 2023 Change Revenues from thermal generation 3,603 7,121 -49.4% of which: from coal-fired generation 445 1,921 -76.8% Revenues from nuclear generation 937 712 31.6% Percentage of revenues from thermal generation within total 9.3% 15.1% revenues of which: revenues from coal-fired generation as a 1.1% 4.1% percentage of total revenues Percentage of revenues from nuclear generation within total 2.4% 1.5% revenues Revenues in the first half of 2024 essentially include, as a non-ordinary item, the income resulting from the disposal of electricity generation and distribution activities in Peru (1,347 million euros). Revenues in the first half of 2023 did not include non-ordinary items. ORDINARY EBITDA and EBITDA The following table reports ordinary EBITDA by Business Segment: Ordinary EBITDA (millions of euros) 1H 2024 1H 2023 Change Thermal Generation and Trading 1,719 1,807 -4.9% Enel Green Power 3,658 2,160 69.4% Enel Grids 3,966 4,207 -5.7% End-user Markets 2,472 2,661 -7.1% Holding and Services (134) (96) -39.6% TOTAL 11,681 10,739 8.8% The following table reports EBITDA by Business Segment: EBITDA (millions of euros) 1H 2024 1H 2023 Change 1 Revenues include items with third parties and inter-sector relationships established with other businesses. 3

Thermal Generation and Trading 1,763 1,454 21.3% Enel Green Power 3,723 2,001 86.1% Enel Grids 5,137 3,918 31.1% End-user Markets 2,575 2,609 -1.3% Holding and Services (336) (306) -9.8% TOTAL 12,862 9,676 32.9% The following tables show, for each Business Segment, the non-ordinary items leading the ordinary EBITDA for the first half of 2024 and the first half of 2023 to the EBITDA for the same periods. Million euros 1H 2024 Thermal Generation and Enel Green Enel End-user Holding and Total Trading Power Grids Markets Services Ordinary EBITDA 1,719 3,658 3,966 2,472 (134) 11,681 Results of Merger & Acquisitions 44 65 1,171 103 - 1,383 transactions Extraordinary solidarity - - - - (202) (202) contributions EBITDA 1,763 3,723 5,137 2,575 (336) 12,862 Million euros 1H 2023 Thermal Generation and Enel Green Enel End-user Holding and Total Trading Power Grids Markets Services Ordinary EBITDA 1,807 2,160 4,207 2,661 (96) 10,739 Results of Merger & Acquisitions (349) (18) - - - (367) transactions Extraordinary solidarity - - - - (208) (208) contributions Ordinary results of Discontinued (4) (141) (289) (52) (2) (488) Operations EBITDA 1,454 2,001 3,918 2,609 (306) 9,676 Ordinary EBITDA in the first half of 2024 amounted to 11,681 million euros, an increase of 942 million euros compared with the first half of 2023 (+8.8%). Specifically, it is worth mentioning the positive results of the integrated businesses (Enel Green Power, Thermal Generation and End-userMarkets), up by 1,221 million euros (1,454 million euros net of changes in the scope of consolidation, primarily in Romania, Greece and Argentina), and the improvement in the margin of Enel Grids operations, net of the effects of the changes in the scope of consolidation compared with the same period of 2023. 4

Specifically, the ordinary EBITDA of the integrated businesses in the first half of 2024 amounted to 7,849 million euros, primarily reflecting an increase in the power generation from renewable sources (+7.2 TWh), especially due to an increase in hydro generation in Italy, Spain and Chile and a reduction in the impact of regulatory measures related to the clawback in Italy, compared with 233 million euros reported in the first half of 2023. These positive effects more than offset the reduction in ordinary EBITDA registered by End-userMarkets, mainly in Italy as a result of a decline in volumes sold and the normalization of prices applied to end users, partially offset by an improvement in performance in Spain and Latin America. Thermal Generation also saw ordinary EBITDA decline as a result of a decrease in quantities generated and a decline in average energy commodity prices. The ordinary EBITDA of Enel Grids amounted to 3,966 million euros, a decrease of 241 million euros compared with the first half of 2023, essentially reflecting the change in the scope of consolidation between the two periods under comparison resulting from the sale of the distribution activities in Romania, which took place in the fourth quarter of 2023, and the concession termination indemnity received in the first half of 2023 by Enel CIEN, a transmission company in Latin America. Net of these items, Enel Grids' ordinary EBITDA increased by 154 million euros, mainly due to tariff adjustments in Italy and Argentina and the recognition of service quality incentives for previous years in Spain. EBIT The following table reports EBIT by Business Segment: EBIT (millions of euros) 1H 2024 1H 2023 Change Thermal Generation and Trading 1,357 1,070 26.8% Enel Green Power 2,885 1,237 - Enel Grids 3,628 2,464 47.2% End-user Markets 1,553 1,776 -12.6% Holding and Services (435) (422) -3.1% TOTAL 8,988 6,125 46.7% EBIT in the first half of 2024 amounted to 8,988 million euros, an increase of 2,863 million euros (+46.7%) compared with the same period of 2023. The change is mainly attributable to the positive performance of operations, which more than offset the increase in depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets recognized during the first half of 2024 as a result of capital expenditure in the previous year and the impairments recognized, within Enel X, on a number of companies in North America classified as "held for sale". GROUP NET ORDINARY INCOME and NET INCOME Million euros 1H 2024 1H 2023 Change Group net ordinary income 3,956 3,279 677 20.6% Results of Merger & Acquisition 513 (306) 819 - transactions 5

Extraordinary solidarity contributions (141) (148) 7 4.7% Impairment of certain assets related to the sale of the investment in Slovenské (133) (74) (59) -79.7% Elektrárne Impairments (51) (27) (24) -88.9% Non-ordinary results of Discontinued - (211) 211 - Operations Group net income 4,144 2,513 1,631 64.9% In the first six months of 2024, Group net ordinary income amounted to 3,956 million euros, an increase of 677 million euros compared with the same period of 2023 (+20.6%). The positive performance of ordinary operations and the lower incidence of non-controlling interests on net ordinary income more than offset the higher tax charges attributable to the improvement in financial performance. FINANCIAL POSITION The financial position shows net capital employed at June 30th, 2024, including net assets held for sale of 728 million euros (3,603 million euros at December 31st, 2023), equal to 105,927 million euros (105,272 million euros at December 31st, 2023). This amount is funded by: equity, including non-controlling interests, of 48,521 million euros (45,109 million euros at December 31 st , 2023);

including non-controlling interests, of (45,109 million euros at December 31 , 2023); net financial debt of 57,406 million euros (60,163 million euros at December 31 st , 2023), not including the net financial debt of "assets classified as held for sale" in the amount of 53 million euros

(888 million euros at December 31 st , 2023). Specifically, positive cash flow generated by operations, the collection of proceeds relating to asset disposal transactions carried out within the program of deleveraging and rationalization of Group geographical presence - in particular, the net proceeds from the sale of generation and distribution activities in Peru (4,078 million euros), the partial disposal without loss of control of the net assets of storage operations in Italy (Enel Lybra Flexsys, in the amount of 1,094 million euros), the disposal of geothermal operations in the United States (253 million euros) - and the issue of new non-convertible, subordinated perpetual hybrid bonds net of certain repurchases (593 million euros) more than offset the needs generated by capital expenditure during the period (5,279 million euros 2 . At June 30th, 2024, the debt/equity ratio came to 1.18 (an improvement on the 1.33 at December 31st, 2023). CAPITAL EXPENDITURE The following table reports capital expenditure by Business Segment: Capital expenditure (millions of 1H 2024 1H 2023 Change euros) 2 Not including 185 million euros regarding units classified as "held for sale". 6

Thermal Generation and Trading 296 323 -8.4% Enel Green Power 1,634 2,610 -37.4% Enel Grids 2,814 2,559 10.0% End-user Markets 498 493 1.0% Holding and Services 37 57 -35.1% TOTAL* 5,279 6,042 -12.6% The figure for the first half of 2024 does not include 185 million euros regarding units classified as "held for sale"

(382 million euros in the first half of 2023). Capital expenditure amounted to 5,279 million euros in the first half of 2024, a decrease of 763 million euros compared with the same period of 2023 (-12.6%). Capital expenditure in the period is focused on Enel Grids (2,814 million euros, 53% of the total) and Enel Green Power (1,634 million euros, 31% of the total). The reduction compared with the first half of 2023 is mainly attributable to the improved focus of capital expenditure, in line with the priorities set out in the 2024-2026 Strategic Plan, and to the substantial completion of battery storage system activities in Italy. ***** OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2024 1H 2024 1H 2023 Change Electricity sales (TWh) 140.9 149.5 -5.8% Gas sales (billions of m3) 4.1 5.0 -18.0% Total net efficient installed 80.2 81.4* -1.5% capacity (GW) - of which renewables 55.5 55.5* - (GW) Electricity generated (TWh) 96.7 102.0 -5.2% Electricity distributed (TWh) 236.8 239.6 -1.2% Employees (no.) 60,118 61,055* -1.5% * At December 31st, 2023. Electricity and gas sales Electricity sales in the first half of 2024 amounted to 140.9 TWh , a decline of 8.6 TWh (-5.8%; - 2.3% on a like-for-like basis) compared with the same period of the previous year. Specifically, this reflects an increase in quantities sold in Chile (+0.4 TWh), Colombia (+0.3 TWh), Argentina (+1.5 TWh) and Brazil (+2.2 TWh) as well as a decrease in quantities sold in Italy (-6.5 TWh), Romania (- 4.3 TWh), Spain (-1.1 TWh) and Peru (-1.1 TWh); 7

Natural gas sales amounted to 4.1 billion cubic meters in the first half of 2024, a decrease of 0.9 billion cubic meters (-18%) compared with the same period of 2023. Total net efficient installed capacity In the first half of 2024, Enel's total net efficient installed capacity amounted to 80.2 GW (-1.2 GW on December 31st, 2023). The decline is attributable to thermal plants (-0.8 GW in Peru and -0.3 GW in Italy), hydro capacity (-0.8 GW in Peru), wind farms (-0.3 GW in Peru, partially offset by +0.2 GW in Brazil) and geothermal plants (-0.1 GW in the United States), partially offset by an increase in net solar capacity (+0.9 GW in Spain, Brazil, Colombia and the United States). Electricity generated The net electricity generated by the Enel Group in the first half of 2024 amounted to 96.74 TWh3, a decline of 5.3 TWh on the same period of 2023 (-5.2%;-0.9% on a like-for-like basis). More specifically, this reflects: an increase of 7.2 TWh in generation from renewable sources (+5.4 TWh from hydro; +0.7 TWh from wind; +1.2 TWh from solar; and -0.1 TWh from geothermal);

-0.1 TWh from geothermal); a decline in thermal generation of 12.3 TWh, reflecting a decline in output from coal-fired plants (-5.7 TWh), combined-cycle plants (-5.3 TWh) and oil & gas plants (-1.3 TWh);

coal-fired plants (-5.7 TWh), combined-cycle plants (-5.3 TWh) and oil & gas plants (-1.3 TWh); a slight decrease in nuclear generation (-0.2 TWh). Electricity generation from renewable sources far exceeded that from thermal generation, reaching 67.65 TWh4 (60.46 TWh in the same period of 2023, +11.9%), compared with thermal generation of 16.85 TWh (29.10 TWh in the same period of 2023, -42%). Considering only output from consolidated capacity, zero-emission generation came to 82.6% of the total generation of the Enel Group, while it is equal to 84% (+11 percentage points compared to the same period of 2023) if managed generation capacity is also included. The Enel Group's long-term ambition is to achieve zero direct and indirect emissions by 2040. 3105 TWh including the output from around 8.3 GW of managed capacity. 4 Including output from capacity operated under the "Stewardship" model, the quantities amount respectively to 75.9 TWh in the first half of 2024 and to 66.8 TWh in the first half of 2023. 8

Generation mix of Enel Group plants Electricity distributed Electricity transported on Enel Group distribution grids in the first half of 2024 amounted to 236.8 TWh, of which 104.7 TWh in Italy and 132.1 TWh abroad. The volume of electricity distributed in Italy increased by 1.6 TWh (+2%) compared with the first half of 2023. The percentage change in demand on the national market amounted to +0.6% in the North, +1.9% in the Center, +1.1% in the South and +1.4% in the Islands. The South and the Islands are mainly served by e-distribuzione; in the Center and the North, other major operators account for a total of about 15% of electricity volumes distributed. Electricity distributed outside of Italy amounted to 132.1 TWh, a decrease of 4.4 TWh (-3.2%) compared with the same period of 2023. EMPLOYEES At June 30th, 2024, Group employees numbered 60,118 (61,055 at December 31st, 2023). The decline in the period reflects changes in the scope of consolidation, notably in Peru, only partly offset by the positive balance between hirings and terminations. ***** OUTLOOK The first six months of 2024 were characterized by lower volatility at macroeconomic level compared with the same period of 2023. In particular, in the energy sector, the trend to a gradual normalization of commodity and energy prices was confirmed. 9