INDEX

Enel's Sustainability Report sets out the commitments and results achieved in ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) issues, taking into account its stakeholders' expectations.

It begins with a message to stakeholders from the Chief Executive Officer and the Chairman, followed by the "Enel's commitment to sustainable development" section, which outlines the Company as a whole, its business model and main performance indicators, the ESG context in which it operates, the engagement

of stakeholders and material topics, the main objectives of the 2024-2026 Sustainability Plan and the outlook to 2030, sustainability governance, the role of Sustainability-Linked finance, its positioning in sustainability ratings, indices and benchmarks, as well as information on the European taxonomy.

A section is dedicated to stakeholder engagement and the results of the so-called"double materiality".

The "Performance 2023" section is divided by topic and outlines the results and objectives of the Sustainability Plan. Each topic is introduced by the "sustainability dashboard", which summarizes the key commitments, as well as their state of progress and contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The appendix sets out: (i) the criteria used in drafting the report; (ii) the main quantitative indicators relating to sustainability performance ("Performance indicators");

the Content Indexes which provide simplified keys to interpretation in relation to GRI, SASB, TCFD, and human rights (the latter is included in the dedicated chapter); (iv) reporting on the European taxonomy, the Green Bond Report and the Sustainability-Linked Financing Report.

Integrated Annual Report 2023

Report and financial statements of Enel SpA at December 31, 2023

Report on corporate governance and ownership structure Financial year 2023

Report on the remuneration policy for 2024 and compensations paid in 2023

