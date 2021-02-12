Enel S p A : X and Audi bring e-mobility to the Cortina 2021 Alpine Skiing World Championships

ENEL X AND AUDI BRING E-MOBILITY TO THE CORTINA 2021 ALPINE SKIING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

• The two companies are helping to make Cortina d'Ampezzo a more sustainable resort town during the World Alpine Ski Championships by promoting e-mobility

Rome, Cortina - February 12th, 2021 - With Enel X and Audi, e-mobility will take center stage at the 2021 World Alpine Ski Championships under way at Cortina d'Ampezzo. The Enel Group's global business line that designs and develops solutions centered on the principles of sustainability and circular economy, to provide people, communities, institutions and companies with an alternative environmentally friendly model that integrates technological innovation into daily life, has teamed up with the German car manufacturer. Together they have provided the Italian municipality of Cortina with advanced vehicle charging technologies and a fleet of electric cars. The partnership between Audi and Enel X makes sustainability, innovation and a focus on local communities defining features of the World Alpine Ski Championship in Cortina.

"The synergy with Audi is helping to make the Alpine Ski World Championships a sustainable event thanks to the measures taken to promote e-mobility. These projects will not only be used for the duration of the sporting event but will remain a legacy for the Ampezzo community," said Augusto Raggi, Head of Enel X Italia. "We have installed numerous charging points in key areas of Cortina so that anyone choosing to travel by electric vehicle can do so quickly and easily throughout the event. We are also working to ensure that the number of public access stations grows even after the World Championships, to further expand our national infrastructure network, which today has more than 12,000 active charging points."

"Cortina represents a virtuous example of unconventional teamwork. Five years ago, we set ourselves the goal of making a real contribution to the World Championships not only by offering our ability to generate sustainable mobility, but also by leveraging the already established partnerships with Enel, FISI and H-Farm. The municipality of Cortina and Fondazione 2021 embraced the idea of becoming a laboratory for testing the mobility of the future, allowing us to systematize this expertise," commented Fabrizio Longo, Director of Audi Italia. "Today Cortina is hosting the World Championships with a large-scale electric charging infrastructure, an observatory on the interaction between human beings and the environment at the service of the Municipality, logistics for electrified travel, and the Fiames area, redeveloped into an electric car track and which can diversify tourist activities in the area."

Audi has provided Cortina with a fleet of 20 electric cars for getting around during the 2021 Alpine Ski World Championships. In addition to plug-in hybrid models such as the Audi A6, A7 and Q5, which combine zero-emissions ideal for urban driving with sporty performance, Cortina's roads will see Enel X-branded Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback fully electric vehicles. These include the high-performance S version, the first mass-produced cars in the world to be equipped with three electric motors.

In line with the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Municipality of Cortina, Enel X has installed 10 charging points in Cortina's main car parks: These include four 22 kW AC JuicePoles located

1

in the Station and Via dei Campi car parks, and a JuicePump, capable of charging an electric car in about 30 minutes, in the former Market car park. In addition, two JuicePoles have been installed near the ski lifts at Passo Falzarego. The installation plan will also include two fast-charging points that will be installed in the first six months of the year.

Enel X is the Enel Group global business line that designs and develops products and services focused on the principles of sustainability and circular economy, to provide people, communities, institutions and companies with an alternative environmentally friendly model that integrates technological innovation in daily life. The company is a global leader in the world of advanced energy solutions, managing services such as demand response for over 6 GW of total capacity worldwide and has approximately 116 MW of installed storage capacity worldwide, as well as being a leader in the e-mobility sector with over 170,000 public and private charging points for electric vehicles available worldwide.

Find out more on www.enelx.com and follow Enel X on its social media channels: LinkedIn: @EnelX

Twitter: @EnelXGlobal Facebook: @enelxglobal Instagram: @enelxglobal

The Audi Group with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini is one of the most successful premium manufacturers in the automotive and motorcycle industries. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and operates 16 production plants in 12 countries. The wholly owned subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm, Germany), Automobili Lamborghini SpA (Sant'Agata Bolognese) and Ducati Motor Holding SpA (Bologna).

PRESS OFFICE CONTACTS

Enel X

T +39 06 8305 5699 ufficiostampa@enel.com

Massimiliano Lo Bosco Director Press & P.R. Audi Italia VOLKSWAGEN GROUP ITALIA S.P.A. Viale G.R. Gumpert, 1

37137 Verona, Italia

Mob +39 335 1254809 Tel +39 045 8091 334 massimiliano.lobosco@audi.it www.audi.itwww.volkswagengroupstampa.it

2