Enel S p A : X and Policlinico A. Gemelli launch Smart Axistance e-Well, the telemedicine solution for companies that adds innovation to the classical check up

Offering innovative digital services to our users represents a fundamental component of our evolution and is one of the pillars for tackling the challenges linked to social changes, to changes in epidemiology and to the search for more effective treatment paradigms," says Professor Marco Elefanti, General Manager of the Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli IRCCS. "Technological evolution, combined with solid scientific foundations, now allows us to create new paradigms for the provision of health-related services, capable of combining the sustainability of the system with the excellence of care provided. Our experience in managing the pandemic emergency bears witness to this, with the construction of an organizational model and technological support that served as the first nucleus of the Smart Axistance e- Well platform, a wellness program with clinical governance that stems from a protocol developed ad hoc by specialists at Policlinico Gemelli, the result of a long collaboration with Enel X, which designed and developed a digital solution around it that is capable of offering a personal and highly effective experience. With Smart Axistance e-Well we are now able to offer a personalized pathway based on the user's needs and requirements, offering them a wellness program oriented towards prevention and the

"The birth of the Smart Axistance e-Well platform demonstrates how trends in medicine are evolving rapidly, driven by the spread of technologies that allow people to access innovative services so they can be followed remotely by their own doctor," says Francesco Venturini, Head of Enel X. "We are thrilled to have created this solution in collaboration with a medical center of excellence such as Gemelli, continuing a winning combination that during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed us to develop Smart Axistance. Today we are presenting its implementation, a telemedicine tool available to companies and designed for employees, who will be able to start a personalized health care program."

Smart Axistance e-Well was presented today at Connext during an event which saw the participation of: Francesco Venturini, Head of Enel X; Marco Gazzino, Head of Innovability of Enel X; Marco Elefanti, General Manager of the Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli IRCCS; Luca Richeldi, Director of the Pneumology Unit of the Policlinico Universitario A. Gemelli IRCCS; Giovanni Arcuri, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer of Policlinico Gemelli; Francesco Belelli, President of Federmanager Siena and Head of the Fasi Market Area; Giordano Fatali, President of HRC Group & Founder of CEOforLife.

Milan/Rome, December 3rd, 2021 - Enel X, the Enel Group's global business line offering services to accelerate innovation and drive the energy transition, and Policlinico Universitario A. Gemelli IRCCS, Italy's leading hospital according to the World's Best Hospital 2021 ranking and an internationally renowned biomedical research center, are launching Smart Axistance e-Well, an innovative telemedicine solution designed for companies that enables them to offer their employees a clinical governance wellness program integrated with the traditional check-up.

adoption of appropriate lifestyles, with an initial checkup and a continuous process of personalization, alignment and verification through televisions and integrated devices."

In particular, the employees included in the program, after the initial check-up, receive a personalized wellness program on the app developed by Enel X with the remote support of the doctors of the Policlinico Universitario A. Gemelli IRCCS. For proper use of the service, the patient also receives a smart watch and a personalized diet, with goals updated periodically. In addition to visits with specialist included in the classic check-up, the initial state of well-being is assessed on the basis of a scientifically recognized clinical protocol, based on five reference areas: stress, physical activity, diet, sleep and smoking. The pathway lasts at least a year and is delivered entirely via telemedicine, with periodic tele- visits that make it possible to check the objectives achieved and calibrate the timetables. To access e- Well, companies can visit the Enel X website by entering the telemedicine section.

Enel X is the Enel Group's global business line that offers services that accelerate innovation and drive the energy transition. A world leader in advanced energy solutions, Enel X manages services such as demand response for approximately 7.7 GW of total capacity globally and 195 MW of installed storage capacity worldwide, as well as around 245,000 electric vehicle charging points made available worldwide1. Through its advanced solutions, including energy management, financial services and electric mobility, Enel X provides each partner with an intuitive and customized ecosystem of technology platforms and consulting services, focused on the principles of sustainability and circular economy in order to provide people, communities, institutions and companies with an alternative model that respects the environment and integrates technological innovation into daily life. Each solution has the power to transform decarbonization, electrification and digitalization goals into sustainable actions for all, in order to build a more sustainable and efficient world together.

Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli IRCCS

The Policlinico Gemelli was founded on July 10th,1964 by the Istituto Toniolo di Studi Superiori and the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore. Home to the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, it is one of the largest private hospitals in Europe and a place where every day teaching, innovative research, treatment and care activities work together for the benefit of the community, to offer all patients - adults and pediatric alike - access to the best treatments available. Since August 1st, 2015, it has taken on the legal form of a Foundation and, since 2018, the status of a Scientific Institute for Hospitalization and Care (IRCCS) for the disciplines "Personalized Medicine" and "Innovative Biotechnology". The focus on the patient as a person, the use of cutting-edge skills, technologies and know-how, the ability to respond to complex treatment needs through increasingly personalized solutions are the main hallmarks of the clinical and care activities carried out every day.

Today, Gemelli is the largest cancer hospital in Italy, with an average of more than 50,000 patients treated each year, and one of the most important research and care centers in Europe; from this point of view, it is receiving increasing recognition in international rankings.

In fact, Gemelli is regarded as the best hospital in Italy and 45th in the world according to the World's Best Hospital 2021 ranking, drawn up every year by the renowned US magazine Newsweek, in collaboration with Statista Inc. after considering 2,000 hospitals in 25 countries.

In June 2021, Gemelli was awarded the prestigious accreditation of the Joint Commission International (JCI), one of the largest and most prestigious certification bodies in the world. The voluntary accreditation process ensures that the healthcare organization complies with specific standards in terms of quality and safety - for patients and practitioners - with interdisciplinary application in every area, thus certifying excellence in the care provided.

