Enel S p A : X net-zero advisory solutions “Gold-Accredited” by CDP for second year in a row
03/10/2022 | 07:23am EST
GLOBAL NEWS MEDIA
T +39 06 8305 5699 ufficiostampa@enel.com gnm@enel.com
ENELX.COM
ENEL X NET-ZERO ADVISORY SOLUTIONS "GOLD-ACCREDITED" BY CDP FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW
Through this year's renewal of the partnership agreement between Enel X andCDP(ex-Carbon Disclosure Project), the company was confirmed as a global "Gold Accredited Solutions Provider"
As a CDP Gold Accredited Climate Change Solutions Provider, Enel X is enhancing its ability to reach companies it supplies with advisory services on Net-Zero solutions
The partnership underscores both players' relentless work towards the achievement of a sustainable Net-Zero society
ROME,MARCH10TH, 2022 - Enel X, the Enel Group company dedicated to advanced energy services and products, announced today that it has joined for the second year in a row the non-profit charity CDP - Disclose Insight Action as a Gold Accredited Climate Change Solutions Provider. The partnership agreement renewed this year by the two players is aimed at enhancing companies' access to renewable energy solutions. As a CDP Global Gold Accredited Solutions provider, Enel X can assist companies in tracking and reducing their direct and indirect emissions (Scope 1, 2 and 3). A subsidiary of Enel, a company that has been once again recognized on CDP's A List last December for leading in environmental action, Enel X has set itself as an example in the development of innovative and sustainable technologies.
"This partnership underscores our relentless work together towards the achievement of a truly sustainable Net-Zero society," saidFRANCESCOVENTURINI, CEO of Enel X. "Through this joint effort, we help our business customers meet their needs such as: achieving Net-Zero goals; properly seizing energy transition opportunities; collecting, monitoring and managing emission data as well as communicating sustainability achievements. To meet these needs, we leverage our distinctive features, including our energy and sustainability expertise, a global footprint ensuring customer proximity as well as advanced digital tools supporting advisory services. Our continuous efforts support businesses to grow sustainable opportunities while making essential steps towards a clean and electrified future."
Enel X can count on specialized teams of advisors who can help companies plan custom-fit sustainable energy roadmaps that perfectly blend in with the corporate design of the specific business. From strategy and implementation, all the way to optimization, Enel X offers a 360° service from emissions reporting and decarbonization strategy to its execution and implementation. The company's modular approach consists of a broad range of Net-Zero advisory services (covering Scope 1, 2 and 3), from data gathering, greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions calculation, tracking and reporting to workshops on renewable energy, carbon roadmap definition and related implementation.
CDP, the global non-profit that runs the global environmental disclosure system, has confirmed Enel X among its network of Gold partners considering the shared mission to support businesses in reducing their carbon footprint. The company will apply its energy expertise and encourage companies to manage their environmental impact more prudently, consciously and in a smarter way by outsourcing Enel X's innovative and sustainable solutions.
Enel X is set to bring high value to the partnership as it is a leading player in providing sustainable energy solutions. The company manages over 15 billion euros of customer energy spend, has helped its clients
1
ENELXS.R.L.- Company with unique shareholder - Legal address: 00191 Rome, Viale Tor di Quinto 45/47 - Registered in Rome, Fiscal code 09945270966 and VAT number 15844561009 - R.E.A. RM - 1529242 - Capital Euro 1.050.000,00 i.v. - Company of Enel S.p.A
finalize power purchase agreements (PPAs) for around 3,500 MW alongside assisting them in the purchase of over 60,000,000 MWh of renewable energy, all of this thanks to its in-house digital platform that supports companies across over 100 countries (https://corporate.enelx.com/en/our-offer/business-solutions).
"We are delighted to renew our partnership with Enel X as a Gold Accredited Climate Change Solutions Provider to CDP," saidPAULROBINS, Head of Corporate Partnership CDP. "We are confident that Enel X's capabilities will add high value to CDP, disclosing companies in tracking and reporting their direct and indirect emissions, as well as setting and executing ambitious decarbonization strategies to limit climate change and reach net-zero goals. We believe that Enel X's global coverage and its expertise as an integrated energy systems solutions provider will continue to bring value to companies responding to CDP."
CDP runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 590 investors with over $110 trillion in assets, CDP uses capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 14,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2021, including more than 13,000 companies worth over 64% of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD1 aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy.
Together, Enel X and CDP are promoting transparency in environmental performance data alongside the implementation of measures that are expected to prompt a more sustainable use of energy across the entire supply chain.
ENELXGLOBALRETAIL is the Enel group's global business line that offers services to accelerate innovation and drive the energy transition. World leader in the sector of advanced energy solutions, Enel X Global Retail manages services such as demand response for approximately 7.7 GW of total capacity globally and 195 MW of storage capacity installed. Through its advanced solutions, including energy management and financial services, Enel X Global Retail provides each partner with an intuitive and personalized ecosystem of technological platforms and consulting services, focused on the principles of sustainability and the circular economy in order to provide people, communities, institutions and companies with an alternative model that respects the environment and integrates technological innovation into daily life. Each solution has the power to transform the goals of decarbonization, electrification and digitalization into sustainable actions for all, in order to build a more sustainable and efficient world together.
Find out more on www.enelx.comand follow ENELX on its social media channels:
LinkedIn: @EnelX
Twitter:@EnelXGlobal
Facebook:@enelxglobal
Instagram:@enelxglobal
Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures.