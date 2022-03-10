Enel S p A : X net-zero advisory solutions “Gold-Accredited” by CDP for second year in a row

GLOBAL NEWS MEDIA

T +39 06 8305 5699 ufficiostampa@enel.com gnm@enel.com

ENELX.COM

ENEL X NET-ZERO ADVISORY SOLUTIONS "GOLD-ACCREDITED" BY CDP FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

Through this year's renewal of the partnership agreement between Enel X and CDP (ex-Carbon Disclosure Project), the company was confirmed as a global "Gold Accredited Solutions Provider"

(ex-Carbon Disclosure Project), the company was confirmed as a global "Gold Accredited Solutions Provider" As a CDP Gold Accredited Climate Change Solutions Provider, Enel X is enhancing its ability to reach companies it supplies with advisory services on Net-Zero solutions

Net-Zero solutions The partnership underscores both players' relentless work towards the achievement of a sustainable Net-Zero society

ROME, MARCH 10TH, 2022 - Enel X, the Enel Group company dedicated to advanced energy services and products, announced today that it has joined for the second year in a row the non-profit charity CDP - Disclose Insight Action as a Gold Accredited Climate Change Solutions Provider. The partnership agreement renewed this year by the two players is aimed at enhancing companies' access to renewable energy solutions. As a CDP Global Gold Accredited Solutions provider, Enel X can assist companies in tracking and reducing their direct and indirect emissions (Scope 1, 2 and 3). A subsidiary of Enel, a company that has been once again recognized on CDP's A List last December for leading in environmental action, Enel X has set itself as an example in the development of innovative and sustainable technologies.

"This partnership underscores our relentless work together towards the achievement of a truly sustainable Net-Zero society," said FRANCESCO VENTURINI, CEO of Enel X. "Through this joint effort, we help our business customers meet their needs such as: achieving Net-Zero goals; properly seizing energy transition opportunities; collecting, monitoring and managing emission data as well as communicating sustainability achievements. To meet these needs, we leverage our distinctive features, including our energy and sustainability expertise, a global footprint ensuring customer proximity as well as advanced digital tools supporting advisory services. Our continuous efforts support businesses to grow sustainable opportunities while making essential steps towards a clean and electrified future."

Enel X can count on specialized teams of advisors who can help companies plan custom-fit sustainable energy roadmaps that perfectly blend in with the corporate design of the specific business. From strategy and implementation, all the way to optimization, Enel X offers a 360° service from emissions reporting and decarbonization strategy to its execution and implementation. The company's modular approach consists of a broad range of Net-Zero advisory services (covering Scope 1, 2 and 3), from data gathering, greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions calculation, tracking and reporting to workshops on renewable energy, carbon roadmap definition and related implementation.

CDP, the global non-profit that runs the global environmental disclosure system, has confirmed Enel X among its network of Gold partners considering the shared mission to support businesses in reducing their carbon footprint. The company will apply its energy expertise and encourage companies to manage their environmental impact more prudently, consciously and in a smarter way by outsourcing Enel X's innovative and sustainable solutions.

Enel X is set to bring high value to the partnership as it is a leading player in providing sustainable energy solutions. The company manages over 15 billion euros of customer energy spend, has helped its clients

1

ENEL X S.R.L.- Company with unique shareholder - Legal address: 00191 Rome, Viale Tor di Quinto 45/47 - Registered in Rome, Fiscal code 09945270966 and VAT number 15844561009 - R.E.A. RM - 1529242 - Capital Euro 1.050.000,00 i.v. - Company of Enel S.p.A