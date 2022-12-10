Enel S p A : achieves its highest score ever in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Global News Media

ENEL ACHIEVES ITS HIGHEST SCORE EVER IN THE DOW JONES SUSTAINABILITY WORLD INDEX

On its nineteenth consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and its third in the DJSI Europe, Enel achieved, for the first time ever, an overall score of 90/100 in the S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)

The index acknowledges Enel's commitment towards a zero-emission energy model, fostering the decarbonization of the global economy, open innovation, and responsible business management practices

Rome, December 10th, 2022 - Enel's global sustainability leadership was confirmed once again in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) after the annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices performed by S&P through its prestigious Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment model. In the 2022 edition, almost 250 electric utilities were assessed by S&P, and Enel reached a score of 90 out of 100 for the first time ever, nearly three times the industry average and the second highest.

Enel is one of the 8 electric utility companies listed in the DJSI World, along with its Spanish subsidiary Endesa. In addition, the Group's South American subsidiaries, Enel Américas and Enel Chile, have been confirmed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index and Dow Jones Sustainability MILA1 Pacific Alliance Index, as well as in the Dow Jones Sustainability Chile Index.

Francesco Starace, Enel Group CEO and General Manager said: "This recognition by DJSI World represents an incentive to keep growing our environmental, social, and governance performance, especially in today's challenging, competitive, and ever-changingscenario. By embedding innovation and sustainability into the Enel Group's business practices, we are leading the energy transition towards a zero-emissionmodel, protecting the environment while maximizing shared value for all our stakeholders."

Launched in 1999, today the DJSI is one of the main global indexes tracking the performance of companies leading the way on sustainability worldwide.

DJSI recognized Enel's proactive role in tackling climate change and promoting a zero-emission energy model. Enel also excelled in other criteria focused on assessing responsible business management practices such as risk and crisis management, innovation management, market opportunities, water-

