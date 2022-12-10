Enel S p A : achieves its highest score ever in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
12/10/2022 | 04:13am EST
ENEL ACHIEVES ITS HIGHEST SCORE EVER IN THE DOW JONES SUSTAINABILITY WORLD INDEX
On its nineteenth consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and its third in the DJSI Europe, Enel achieved, for the first time ever, an overall score of 90/100 in the S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
The index acknowledges Enel's commitment towards a zero-emission energy model, fostering the decarbonization of the global economy, open innovation, and responsible business management practices
Furthermore, the company reaffirmed its position in the year-end reviews of the FTSE4Good Index Series and the Euronext Vigeo-Eiris indices at global, European, and eurozone levels
Rome, December 10th, 2022 - Enel's global sustainability leadership was confirmed once again in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) after the annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices performed by S&P through its prestigious Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment model. In the 2022 edition, almost 250 electric utilities were assessed by S&P, and Enel reached a score of 90 out of 100 for the first time ever, nearly three times the industry average and the second highest.
Enel is one of the 8 electric utility companies listed in the DJSI World, along with its Spanish subsidiary Endesa. In addition, the Group's South American subsidiaries, Enel Américas and Enel Chile, have been confirmed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index and Dow Jones Sustainability MILA1 Pacific Alliance Index, as well as in the Dow Jones Sustainability Chile Index.
Francesco Starace, Enel Group CEO and General Manager said: "This recognition by DJSI World represents an incentive to keep growing our environmental, social, and governance performance, especially in today's challenging, competitive, andever-changingscenario. By embedding innovation and sustainability into the Enel Group's business practices, we are leading the energy transition towards azero-emissionmodel, protecting the environment while maximizing shared value for all our stakeholders."
Launched in 1999, today the DJSI is one of the main global indexes tracking the performance of companies leading the way on sustainability worldwide.
DJSI recognized Enel's proactive role in tackling climate change and promoting a zero-emission energy model. Enel also excelled in other criteria focused on assessing responsible business management practices such as risk and crisis management, innovation management, market opportunities, water-
related risks, human rights and stakeholder engagement. Finally, the index continued to acknowledge Enel's commitment to promoting transparency on social and environmental performance.
Furthermore, Enel's role as a global leader in sustainability was also reconfirmed in the year-end review of two other globally recognized indices that select top sustainability performers: the FTSE4Good Index Series and the Euronext Vigeo-Eiris (V.E) indices. In the latter, Enel maintained its place in the World 120 index, as well as in the regional Euronext V.E Eurozone 120 and Europe 120 indices, listing the 120 most sustainable companies out of the 500 largest free-float companies in the Eurozone and Europe.
FTSE4Good and V.E awarded Enel's commitment to embedding ESG practices into the business strategy along its entire value chain. FTSE4Good highlighted Enel's practices and transparency on a wide range of topics, including biodiversity, health and safety, human rights, corporate governance, risk management, and tax transparency. At the same time, V.E recognized Enel's outstanding performance in the development of its environmental strategy, managing its human capital, and fostering sound governance practices.
The confirmation in these three sustainability-linked index families adds up to the wide presence of Enel in the leading existing sustainability indices and rankings, such as the MSCI ESG Leaders Indices, CDP Climate "A" List, the STOXX Global ESG Leaders index, the ISS "Prime" rating, the Bloomberg Gender- Equality Index, the Refinitiv TOP 100 Diversity and Inclusion Index, the Equileap's Top 100 Gender Equality Global Ranking and the ECPI indices.
Enel is increasingly attracting the attention of Socially Responsible Investors, whose stake in the company is steadily growing, representing about 14.6% of the Group's share capital in 2021, more than double compared to 2014 levels. This increase, which is in line with the growing recognition of the importance of non-financial elements in the creation of long-term sustainable value, reflects the bolstering of Enel's global sustainability leadership.
The Group's long track record of inclusion in the world's leading sustainability indices is also supported by its commitment to fostering innovative business models to find solutions for the biggest challenges that society is facing, such as climate change, by promoting electric mobility and expanding the infrastructure network required for its widespread deployment. Further information on Enel's main actions in this field can be found here: https://www.enel.com/company/stories/articles/2022/09/challenges-development-electric-mobility