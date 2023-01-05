Enel S p A : and Costa Crociere join forces to promote sustainable maritime mobility for cruises

ENEL AND COSTA CROCIERE JOIN FORCES TO PROMOTE SUSTAINABLE MARITIME MOBILITY FOR CRUISES

Rome/Genoa, January 5th, 2023 - Director of Enel for Italy, Nicola Lanzetta, and General Manager of Costa Crociere, Mario Zanetti, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote sustainable maritime mobility using electrification solutions.

The collaboration stems from the common belief that cruise transport is, in the maritime sector, the most technologically advanced and the forerunner of low environmental impact solutions. The agreement will focus on the possibility of promoting projects to reduce emissions when cruise ships enter and leave ports and during quayside stops, with innovative solutions that provide a further opportunity to accelerate the cruise sector's energy transition, particularly through electrification.

"We are particularly proud of this agreement between two Italian companies committed to reducing emissions in their respective sectors at European and global level and with a focus on innovation and sustainability," said Nicola Lanzetta, Enel's Director for Italy. "By combining our respective skills, we intend to propose a virtuous model for maritime transport, with benefits not only for cruise passengers but also for the entire port system, which would thus see ship emissions and noise pollution reduced or eliminated."

"Costa has been a pioneer in the sustainable evolution of the cruise sector, for example by introducing liquefied natural gas. In order to take a further step forward and offer concrete answers to the challenges of the future, linked to an ever-increasing decrease in environmental impact, it is essential to work together with Italian companies such as Enel, which share our vision and have the right skills to help us move forward. Our ambition is to introduce a new generation of ships operating with zero net emissions by 2050. But this is not all. Since we see the ship as an integral part of the territory, the transport activities ancillary to cruises, which take place in port and in the city, will also have to be increasingly sustainable," said Mario Zanetti, General Manager of Costa Crociere.

In particular, the protocol aims to carry out a ship refitting 'pilot case' - i.e. technological improvements on a ship already in operation - aimed at zeroing local emissions when entering, stopping and leaving port, through the installation on the ship of a battery power supply, combined with a shore-side power supply and recharging system. The aim of the refitting will be to transform a Costa cruise ship into a zero- emission ship from its entry into port until its exit, including the hours it remains stationary on the quayside, in total about half of its operating day.

Another area of common commitment envisaged by the protocol concerns the promotion of advocacy activities aimed at simplifying and incentivizing energy efficiency, electrification, and renewable energy production in ports, especially in port areas within city environments, in line with the provisions of the European New Green Deal and the Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan or PNIEC. One of the activities concerns the so-called 'cold ironing', i.e. the supply of power to ships through the electrification of the shore network during port stops, for which cruise ships are already preparing - with about one third

