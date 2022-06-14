Enel S p A : and I-Com, consumers at the heart of the energy transition with the "Energy Academy"

PRESS

RELEASE

ENEL AND I-COM, CONSUMERS AT THE HEART OF THE ENERGY TRANSITION WITH THE "ENERGY ACADEMY"

Energy market awareness, sustainability trajectories and inclusive pathways were the topics of the conference that rounded off the series of training events dedicated to sustainability organized by Enel with the scientific support of the Institute for Competitiveness (I-Com)

Rome, June 14th, 2022 - Championing sustainability to chart a course of awareness that involves everyone, starting with consumers, who are increasingly key players in the energy transition. This is the mission of the Energy Academy, the project dedicated to the transition and organization of energy markets. The conference "Energy Transition, the Consumer Test: a challenge to be overcome", which took place in Rome on June 9th, closed the Energy Academy's cycle of sessions and led to an in-depth debate which, starting with reflections on energy consumerism, took stock of the current position and future scenarios for the energy world.

"The changes brought about by the energy transition have taught us that now each of us can be a major player in building a new way of using energy," commented Nicola Lanzetta, Director of Enel Italy. "With the Energy Academy we have further strengthened the positive dialogue with consumer associations, which, thanks to the significant role they play, can make a valuable contribution to this change."

"In a market that is rapidly evolving and will change even more in the future as a result of the energy transition, consumers increasingly need compasses," said Stefano da Empoli, President of I-Com. "Consumer associations therefore have a fundamental role to play and, to be able to do this to the best of their ability, they must be able to offer training and an exchange of views with leading experts in the field, as well as have information at their disposal which looks at the complexities of the system from an all- round perspective. This is our aim with the Energy Academy."

The conference was attended by, among others, Enel Italia Director Nicola Lanzetta, Rse CEO Maurizio Delfanti, Mixed Group MEP and Vice-Chairman of the Environment, Territory and Public Works Committee Rossella Muroni, and Arera Board member Stefano Saglia.

The Energy Academy was launched in November 2021 and held until May 2022, covering the most important topics for consumers in the energy field and was a tangible way to share knowledge and points of view. This was a unique experience for Italy that made use of contributions from lecturers, independent experts, public sector players, Enel managers and senior figures from consumer associations. The meetings were well attended and saw the exchange of interesting ideas. Decarbonization, renewable production, networks as an enabler of change, energy markets, sustainable consumption models and how energy transition issues relate to the guidelines of the NRRP - National Recovery and Resilience Plan - were just some of the topics that led to open and thought-provoking debates.

1