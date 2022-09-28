Enel S p A : and Sonatrach sign agreements to increase volumes and adjust natural gas supply contracts

Global News Media

ENEL AND SONATRACH SIGN AGREEMENTS TO INCREASE VOLUMES AND ADJUST NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACTS

Rome, September 28th, 2022 - The Enel Group and the Algerian state-owned oil company Sonatrach, signed today a series of agreements concerning the natural gas supply contracts that the two companies currently have in place.

Specifically, the parties agreed on the supply of additional volumes for 2022 and the possibility to increase volumes over the coming years, in addition to a sales price adjustment that takes into account the present market conditions.

The agreements reflect the commitment of both parties, the Enel Group and Sonatrach, to reinforce their long-standing partnership in order to strengthen trade relations in the field of natural gas with Algeria, which has always proved to be a dependable supplier, thus ensuring stable and reliable gas supplies, as well as helping to increase energy security for customers.

