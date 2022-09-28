Advanced search
    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:59 2022-09-28 pm EDT
4.342 EUR   +0.93%
Enel S P A : and Sonatrach sign agreements to increase volumes and adjust natural gas supply contracts
PU
Enel, Autoguidovie Group Plan 'Bus as a Service' Project in Italy
MT
Enel CEO Says Nord Stream Gas Leaks An Attempt To Exploit Energy Market
MT
Enel S p A : and Sonatrach sign agreements to increase volumes and adjust natural gas supply contracts

09/28/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
Global News Media

Tel. +39 06 8305 5699 ufficiostampa@enel.com gnm@enel.com

enel.com

ENEL AND SONATRACH SIGN AGREEMENTS TO INCREASE VOLUMES AND ADJUST NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACTS

Rome, September 28th, 2022 - The Enel Group and the Algerian state-owned oil company Sonatrach, signed today a series of agreements concerning the natural gas supply contracts that the two companies currently have in place.

Specifically, the parties agreed on the supply of additional volumes for 2022 and the possibility to increase volumes over the coming years, in addition to a sales price adjustment that takes into account the present market conditions.

The agreements reflect the commitment of both parties, the Enel Group and Sonatrach, to reinforce their long-standing partnership in order to strengthen trade relations in the field of natural gas with Algeria, which has always proved to be a dependable supplier, thus ensuring stable and reliable gas supplies, as well as helping to increase energy security for customers.

1

Enel S.p.A. - Registered office: Viale Regina Margherita, 137 - 00198 Rome, Italy - Rome Business Register and Tax Code 00811720580 - Economic Administrative Index (R.E.A.) 756032 VAT No. 15844561009 - Share Capital €10,166,679,946 fully paid up

Disclaimer

Enel S.p.A. published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 16:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENEL S.P.A.
Enel S P A : and Sonatrach sign agreements to increase volumes and adjust natural gas supply contracts
PU
Enel, Autoguidovie Group Plan 'Bus as a Service' Project in Italy
MT
Enel CEO Says Nord Stream Gas Leaks An Attempt To Exploit Energy Market
MT
Nord Stream gas leaks issue "very worrying", Enel CEO says
RE
E-bus : Enel X launches its first 'bus as a service' project in Italy in collaboration with Autoguidovie Group
PU
Enel Group appoints new Country Manager in Mexico
AQ
ENEL : Barclays remains its Buy rating
MD
Enel S P A : and Assonautica sign a memorandum of understanding for the decarbonization and electrification of the nautical sector
PU
Enel Group signs deal to sell electricity distributor in Goias, Brazil
AQ
Factbox: Companies potentially affected by Italy's election
RE
Analyst Recommendations on ENEL S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 88 893 M 85 721 M 85 721 M
Net income 2022 5 523 M 5 326 M 5 326 M
Net Debt 2022 61 150 M 58 968 M 58 968 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,96x
Yield 2022 9,30%
Capitalization 43 706 M 41 952 M 42 146 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 67 117
Free-Float 76,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 4,30 €
Average target price 7,86 €
Spread / Average Target 82,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Alberto de Paoli CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Cesare Calari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.-38.94%41 952
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.15%159 304
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.58%76 238
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.27%75 703
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.77%61 630
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.98%58 613