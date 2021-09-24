Enel S p A : announced its "Energy Compact" commitments to accelerate actions towards SDG 7 and net-zero emissions at the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy

Global News Media

ENEL ANNOUNCED ITS "ENERGY COMPACT" COMMITMENTS TO ACCELERATE ACTIONS TOWARDS SDG 7 AND NET-ZERO EMISSIONS AT THE UN HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE ON ENERGY

Enel CEO Francesco Starace attended the Opening Session of the historic event with UN Secretary-General António Guterres

Rome, September 24th, 2021 - Enel was one of the companies participating in the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy convened by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the first gathering of leaders in more than 40 years at the UN solely devoted to energy issues. The event virtually gathered Heads of State and other leaders from government, business and civil society who presented their "Energy Compacts", a series of voluntary commitments aimed at accelerating the achievement of UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7 - ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all, and net-zero emissions.

Enel CEO Francesco Starace was among the speakers of the event's Opening Session attended by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres and he spoke about the existing solutions to accelerate the pace of the energy transition, guided by technology such as decarbonized electricity.

"It is an honor for Enel to contribute to this high-level debate on how we can address the urgent need to accelerate the energy transition in a sustainable way for everyone," said Francesco Starace, Enel Group CEO and General Manager. "There is no longer a trade-off between what generates business value and is good for the climate, these two objectives today are fully aligned thanks to the evolution of technology. Therefore, financial efforts must be aimed at achieving the SDGs and a net zero economy. This requires ambitious commitments and strategies, as well as the tools to promote their effective deployment. Transition is bound to happen and not only in the energy sector: indeed it will sweep across many sectors of the world economy. We must ensure that it happens in an orderly, decisive, just and inclusive manner."

Enel's Energy Compact includes the following commitments:

Coal Phase-Out acceleration from 2030 to 2027;

acceleration from 2030 to 2027; Triple renewable energy generation to 145 GW by 2030 from around 49 GW in 2020;

generation to 145 GW by 2030 from around 49 GW in 2020; Reach 20 TWh of battery energy storage and 20 GW of Demand Response by 2030;

battery energy storage Demand Response Reduce scope 1 GHG emissions to 148 gCO 2eq /kWh by 2023 and 82 gCO 2eq /kWh in 2030 from around 214 gCO 2eq /kWh in 2020, in line with the 1.5°C scenario (SBTi certified);

to 148 gCO /kWh by 2023 and 82 gCO /kWh in 2030 from around 214 gCO /kWh in 2020, in line with the 1.5°C scenario (SBTi certified); Increase electric vehicle charging points to more than 4 million and electric buses to more than 10,000 by 2030 from 186,000 and 912 respectively in 2020;

to more than 4 million and to more than 10,000 by 2030 from 186,000 and 912 respectively in 2020; Reach 5.6 million beneficiaries with new connections in rural and suburban areas over the 2020-2030 period, increasing the quality, reliability and digitalization of the service to all users (from 74 million end users in 2020).

