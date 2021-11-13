Enel S p A : confirms once again its global sustainability leadership with inclusion in Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Global News Media

ENEL CONFIRMS ONCE AGAIN ITS GLOBAL SUSTAINABILITY LEADERSHIP WITH INCLUSION IN DOW JONES SUSTAINABILITY INDEX

Enel extends its long-running presence in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the eighteenth year in a row, while in the DJSI Europe for the second year in a row

zero-emission energy model, fostering the decarbonization of the global economy, open innovation and responsible business management practices The Group's Spanish subsidiary Endesa has also been included in the DJSI World Index; Enel's South American subsidiaries Enel Américas and Enel Chile have been confirmed in regional Dow Jones Sustainability indices

Rome, November 13th, 2021 - Enel has been confirmed in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the eighteenth year in a row with a total score of 88 across the economic, environmental and social dimensions used to assess the companies, through the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

Enel is one of seven electric utility companies listed in the DJSI World and its Spanish subsidiary Endesa has also been included. In addition, the Group's South American subsidiary, Enel Américas, has been confirmed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index and Dow Jones Sustainability MILA1 Pacific Alliance Index, as well as in the Dow Jones Sustainability Chile Index, while Enel's Chilean subsidiary Enel Chile has been confirmed in the three indices.

Francesco Starace, Enel Group CEO and General Manager said "Our inclusion in the DJSI for the eighteenth straight year is a reflection of our continued focus towards developing a sustainable business model, leading the energy transition and promoting responsible business practices, therefore maximizing shared value for all our stakeholders. We indeed look at sustainability as a journey into the continuous enhancement of our business models, products, services and our entire company, always aiming to be in harmony with our stakeholders, the environment and society as a whole."

Launched in 1999, the DJSI is today one of the main global indexes tracking the performance of companies leading the way on sustainability worldwide.

DJSI recognized Enel's proactive role in taking on climate change and promoting a low-carbon energy model. Enel also excelled in other criteria focused on assessing responsible business management practices such as risk and crisis management, water related risks, human rights, human capital

