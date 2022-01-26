Enel S p A : included for the third consecutive year in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Global News Media

ENEL INCLUDED FOR THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR IN THE BLOOMBERG GENDER-EQUALITY INDEX

Enel, together with its subsidiaries Endesa and Enel Chile, is among the 418 companies celebrated by Bloomberg for their commitment and transparency with regards to gender-related social metrics

gender-related social metrics Enel scored 13% higher than the average score of the index's constituents

Rome, January 26th, 2022 - Enel has been confirmed for the third consecutive year in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) as one of the leading companies from 11 sectors, headquartered across 45 countries out of the nearly 11,700 publicly-listed companies assessed based on the extent of the disclosures and the achievement of their gender inclusion initiatives. Enel's Spanish subsidiary Endesa has also been confirmed in the index, while Enel Chile was included for the first time.

"Our confirmation in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the third consecutive year is yet another major acknowledgement of our continuous commitment to the principles of gender diversity and inclusion," said Guido Stratta, Head of People and Organization at Enel. "At Enel, we embrace diversity as an opportunity to create a culture that supports all people in expressing their potential at all levels and across the whole value chain, always striving to contribute to a strong foundation for a prosperous and sustainable world."

Bloomberg's gender reporting framework is an international standardized reporting and disclosure method for workplace gender data. It arms companies with a blueprint for measuring how they promote gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

Enel has been confirmed in the index for scoring above a global threshold established by Bloomberg, reflecting a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework's five pillars. Enel stands out in the Bloomberg GEI thanks to its practices in promoting the presence of women on the Board of Directors, management positions, and new hires, contributing to equal pay and conceiving social benefits and work-life balance solutions to all its employees. Furthermore, Enel's commitment to preventing sexual harassment in the workplace has been specifically recognized in this year's edition, in line with the previous assessment. The innovative best practices on gender diversity implemented allowed Enel to reach an overall performance 13% higher than the average score of the index constituents.

Enel's global sustainability leadership is acknowledged through its presence in several other renowned sustainability indices as well as rankings, such as the MSCI ESG Leaders Indices, CDP Climate "A" List, the Euronext Vigeo-Eiris 120 indices, the MIB ESG Index, the FTSE4Good Index series, the STOXX

