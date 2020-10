Enel S p A : informs about the purchase of treasury shares between October 19th and 23rd, 2020 serving the 2020 Long-Term Incentive Plan

Rome, October 27th, 2020 - Enel S.p.A. ("Enel" or the "Company") announces that between October 19th and 23rd, 2020 it acquired 18,411 treasury shares at a volume-weighted average price of 7.5229 euros per share on the Mercato Telematico Azionario organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("MTA"), for a total consideration of 138,503.740 euros.

The transaction follows up on the announcement on July 29th, 2020 concerning the start of a share buyback program (the "Program"), implementing the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting held on May 14th, 2020 and resolved to serve the 2020 Long-Term Incentive Plan.

On the basis of the information provided by the intermediary engaged to execute the purchases, the following table summarizes, in daily and aggregate form, Enel ordinary shares' purchases carried out by the intermediary on the MTA during the period indicated above:

Number of Weighted Total Date shares average price consideration purchased (euros) (euros) 19/10/20 3,081 7.5407 23,232.790 20/10/20 6,330 7.5241 47,627.258 21/10/20 3,000 7.5228 22,568.330 22/10/20 3,000 7.4755 22,426.521 23/10/20 3,000 7.5496 22,648.841 Total 18,411 7.5229 138,503.740

The attachment to this press release gives a daily breakdown of the purchases carried out.

Since the beginning of the Program, Enel has acquired 1,626,823 treasury shares (equal to 0.016002% of the share capital), for a total consideration of 12,115,695.620 euros. Considering the treasury shares already owned, Enel holds as of October 23rd, 2020 a total of 3,175,975 treasury shares, equal to 0.031239% of the share capital.

