Enel S p A : informs about the purchase of treasury shares between September 21st and September 25th, 2020 serving the 2020 Long-Term Incentive Plan

Media Relations Investor Relations T +39 06 8305 5699 T +39 06 8305 7975 ufficiostampa@enel.com investor.relations@enel.com enel.com enel.com

ENEL INFORMS ABOUT THE PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES BETWEEN SEPTEMBER 21ST AND SEPTEMBER 25TH, 2020 SERVING THE 2020 LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN

Rome, September 29TH, 2020 - Enel S.p.A. ("Enel" or the "Company") announces that between September 21st and September 25th, 2020 it acquired 412,089 treasury shares at a volume-weighted average price of 7.3589 euros per share on the Mercato Telematico Azionario organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("MTA"), for a total consideration of 3,032,537.478 euros.

The transaction follows up on the announcement on July 29th, 2020 concerning the start of a share buyback program (the "Program"), implementing the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting held on May 14th, 2020 and resolved to serve the 2020 Long-Term Incentive Plan.

On the basis of the information provided by the intermediary engaged to execute the purchases, the following table summarizes, in daily and aggregate form, Enel ordinary shares' purchases carried out by the intermediary on the MTA during the period indicated above:

Number of Weighted Total Date shares average price consideration purchased (euros) (euros) 21/09/20 86,307 7.3108 630,975.931 22/09/20 86,307 7.3517 634,501.573 23/09/20 62,000 7.4490 461,836.528 24/09/20 88,738 7.4019 656,832.964 25/09/20 88,737 7.3069 648,390.482 Totale 412,089 7.3589 3,032,537.478

The attachment to this press release gives a daily breakdown of the purchases carried out.

Since the beginning of the Program, Enel has acquired 1,010,100 treasury shares (equal to 0.009935% of the share capital), for a total consideration of 7,529,625.474 euros. Considering the treasury shares already owned, Enel holds as of September 25th, 2020 a total of 2,559,252 treasury shares, equal to 0.025173% of the share capital.

1

Enel SpA - Registered Office: 00198 Rome - Italy - Viale Regina Margherita 137 - Companies Register of Rome and Tax I.D. 00811720580 - R.E.A. 756032 - VAT Code 00934061003 - Stock Capital Euro 10,166,679,946 fully paid-in.