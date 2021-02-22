Enel S p A : joins Equal by 30 Campaign, confirming its commitments on gender equality

Media Relations

ENEL JOINS EQUAL BY 30 CAMPAIGN, CONFIRMING ITS COMMITMENTS ON GENDER EQUALITY

• The Enel Group is among the signatories of the Equal by 30 Campaign, a public commitment by public and private sector organizations to work towards equal pay, equal leadership and equal opportunities for women in the clean energy sector by 2030

• The commitment is in line with the Group's strategic approach to ensuring human rights and promoting diversity and inclusion

Rome, February 19th, 2021 - The Enel Group joined the Equal by 30 Campaign, a public commitment by public and private sector organizations to work towards equal pay, equal leadership, and equal opportunities for women in the clean energy sector by 2030. With diversity and inclusion as two keystone elements of the Open Power approach, Enel is working to create a culture that supports people in expressing their potential, by allowing everyone to bring their experience to the table regardless of gender, age, disability, and other diversity-related factors.

"By joining the Equal by 30 Campaign we are once again highlighting the importance of enhancing women's potential in the company as an enabler of innovation and sustainable value that ultimately leads to a better future. At Enel we are committed to creating the best environment where women can express their talents at all levels and across the whole energy value chain", said Maria Luisa Marino, Head of People Care and Diversity Management at Enel Group.

With a presence in more than 30 countries and around 67,000 employees, Enel places diversity at the core of its corporate culture and strategy. The Group adopted a Human Rights Policy in 2013, a specific Global Policy to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace in 2015 as well as a Global Workplace anti-harassment Policy in 2019. These actions follow the adherence to the Women's Empowerment Principles, backed by the UN Global Compact and UN Women, and are in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that Enel proactively supports.

As part of Enel's action plan within the Equal by 30 Campaign, Enel is working in all countries of presence on various initiatives to promote awareness, especially for girls, of the opportunities arising in the fields of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). As an example, "Tech Talk" is a cycle of informative and inspirational digital meetings for schools with leading women managers in science, culture, and entrepreneurship areas fostering unbiased choices and outlining the varied mix of skills necessary for the professions of tomorrow.

Ensuring a balanced representation of both genders in the initial phases of the recruitment process is a key action put in place to increase the representation of women at all levels in the organization. The percentage of women in shortlists has raised constantly in the last years reaching 42% in 2019 with the goal of 50% in 2021. This target combined with the attention to the growth of women in management and

middle management positions, the actions to impact the managerial pay gap and the initiatives launched to support women empowerment are contributing to valorize more and more the role of women in our organization and are progressively impacting the image of the Company.

Alongside gender equality, Enel is also implementing projects, measures, and activities aimed at ensuring non-discrimination and equal opportunities related to disability, age, and nationality and is promoting the culture of inclusion with dedicated global initiatives that in 2020 included also creating accessible environments and foster authentic inclusive behavior in the new working context during an emergency.

Enel's long track record of inclusion recognized in the world's leading equality indices such as the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, the Equileap Gender Equality in Europe Ranking, and the Refinitiv TOP 100 Diversity and Inclusion Index, is supported by a sustainable and innovative business model that creates value for the people, the company, and the society.

Equal by 30 Campaign is part of the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) and aims to enable greater gender diversity in clean energy professions. It operates under the banner of the Clean Energy Education and Empowerment (C3E) International Initiative, which works to promote policies and programs that advance clean energy technology, share lessons learned and best practices, and accelerates the transition to a global clean energy economy.

