ENEL LAUNCHES INTERNAL FUNDRAISING FOR FAMILIES IMPACTED BY BARGI ACCIDENT

Rome, April 11th, 2024 - The Enel Group has started an internal fundraiser to give colleagues the opportunity to express their condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the injured and to all the people involved in the serious accident that occurred at the Bargi power plant near Bologna. Through the initiative, starting tomorrow, every colleague will be able to join with a voluntary donation, allocating the equivalent of hours of their work. The company expresses once again its deepest condolences for the families of the victims and wishes to renew its support for the area and the entire community impacted.

