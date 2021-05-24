Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Enel S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Enel S p A : Berkeley Haas case study on Enel X digital transformation wins 2021 Best Case Award

05/24/2021 | 09:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global News Media

T +39 06 8305 5699 ufficiostampa@enel.com gnm@enel.com

enelx.com

BERKELEY HAAS CASE STUDY ON ENEL X DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WINS 2021 BEST CASE AWARD

  • The case study, written by Professor Henry Chesbrough, Faculty Director of the Garwood Center for Corporate Innovation at the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley, discusses the creation of a new company inside the Enel Group, focusing on the new challenges posed by electrification, such as eMobility and value-added services

Rome, May 24th, 2021 - The "Enel X - Driving Digital Transformation in the energy sector" case study, written by Professor Henry Chesbrough, Faculty Director of the Garwood Center for Corporate Innovation at the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley, won the 2021 Berkeley Haas Best Case Award. The study analyzes the establishment and growth of Enel X, the Enel Group business line that offers services to accelerate innovation and drive the energy transition.

"We are honored that the story of Enel X received this prestigious award from an institution as renowned as the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley," said Francesco Venturini, CEO of Enel X. "The success story of Enel X is a striking example of what happens when there is foresight and confidence in technological development: the eMobility revolution is a stepping stone on the path towards an electrified world, which is increasingly in need of value-added services that can satisfy the needs of each individual energy stakeholder."

"The study "Enel X - Driving Digital Transformation in the energy sector" represents an enormous learning opportunity on how a company can successfully integrate the push towards innovation within its business strategy," said Henry Chesbrough, Faculty Director of the Garwood Center for Corporate Innovation at the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley. "Enel X is a prime example of how digitalization and technological innovation can become a key element in a company's business model, driving growth and investment choices."

The case study tells the story of Enel X since its inception, as a spin-off from the parent company Enel focused on the certainty that electric mobility would soon become an integral part of our everyday lives, together with digital services that lead the company to segment into its main product channels: eMobility, eHome, eCities and eIndustries. The study also examines the company's ability to self-finance its transformation, as well as the opportunity to manage a wide number of legacy businesses.

The Berkeley Haas Best Case Award recognizes the case study published in 2020 that has made the most significant contribution to management education. This study was selected by the faculty and students of the Haas School of Business. The Berkeley Haas Case Series is a collection of business case studies, which are conceived, developed and written by faculty members at the Haas School of Business, and published throughout the year, on subjects ranging from entrepreneurship and strategy to finance and marketing.

1

Enel X S.r.l.- Company with unique shareholder - Legal address: 00191 Rome, Viale Tor di Quinto 45/47 - Registered in Rome, Fiscal code 09945270966 and VAT number 15844561009 - R.E.A. RM - 1529242 - Capital Euro 1.050.000,00 i.v. - Company of Enel S.p.A

Enel X is Enel Group's global business line offering services that accelerate innovation and drive the energy transition. A global leader in the advanced energy solution sector, Enel X manages services such as demand response for around 6 GW of total capacity at global level and around 100 MW of storage capacity installed worldwide, as well as 195,000 electric vehicle charging points made available around the globe1. Through its advanced solutions, including energy management, financial services and electric mobility, Enel X provides each partner with an intuitive, personalized ecosystem of tech platforms and consulting services, focusing on sustainability and circular economy principles in order to provide people, communities, institutions and companies with an alternative model that respects the environment and integrates technological innovation into daily life. Each solution has the power to turn decarbonization, electrification and digitalization goals into sustainable actions for everyone, in order to build a more sustainable and efficient world together.

Find out more on https://corporate.enelx.com/enand follow Enel X on its social media channels:

LinkedIn: @EnelX

Twitter: @EnelXGlobal

Facebook: @enelxglobal

Instagram: @enelxglobal

1 Public and private charging points. It includes interoperability points.

2

Disclaimer

Enel S.p.A. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 13:52:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENEL S.P.A.
09:53aENEL S P A  : Berkeley Haas case study on Enel X digital transformation wins 202..
PU
05/21ENEL S P A  : resolutions of the Shareholders Meeting 2021
AQ
05/20ENEL : resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting 2021
PU
05/20APICOLTURAURBANA.IT AND ENEL X TOGET : three beehives find a home on the roofs o..
PU
05/20ENEL S P A  : Green Power - Connecting Energies, volunteering goes digital
AQ
05/18End new oil, gas and coal funding to reach net zero, says IEA
RE
05/18ENEL S P A  : Signs Agreement with ENEA to Develop Agrivoltaic Facility
MT
05/18ENERGY : agreement between Enel Green Power and ENEA for an innovative agrivolta..
PU
05/17Enel Unit, Leonardo Sign Sustainability Agreement
MT
05/14FACTBOX : Getting out of gas - the sold and scrapped projects
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 77 239 M 94 293 M 94 293 M
Net income 2021 5 404 M 6 598 M 6 598 M
Net Debt 2021 49 291 M 60 174 M 60 174 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 4,63%
Capitalization 83 218 M 101 B 102 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 66 438
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart ENEL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 9,40 €
Last Close Price 8,19 €
Spread / Highest target 46,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Cesare Calari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.-1.06%101 424
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.-3.51%146 010
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.28%89 136
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION12.34%79 122
THE SOUTHERN COMPANY4.80%68 155
ORSTED A/S-25.69%63 605