Enel S p A : Berkeley Haas case study on Enel X digital transformation wins 2021 Best Case Award

BERKELEY HAAS CASE STUDY ON ENEL X DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WINS 2021 BEST CASE AWARD

The case study, written by Professor Henry Chesbrough, Faculty Director of the Garwood Center for Corporate Innovation at the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley, discusses the creation of a new company inside the Enel Group, focusing on the new challenges posed by electrification, such as eMobility and value-added services

Rome, May 24th, 2021 - The "Enel X - Driving Digital Transformation in the energy sector" case study, written by Professor Henry Chesbrough, Faculty Director of the Garwood Center for Corporate Innovation at the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley, won the 2021 Berkeley Haas Best Case Award. The study analyzes the establishment and growth of Enel X, the Enel Group business line that offers services to accelerate innovation and drive the energy transition.

"We are honored that the story of Enel X received this prestigious award from an institution as renowned as the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley," said Francesco Venturini, CEO of Enel X. "The success story of Enel X is a striking example of what happens when there is foresight and confidence in technological development: the eMobility revolution is a stepping stone on the path towards an electrified world, which is increasingly in need of value-added services that can satisfy the needs of each individual energy stakeholder."

"The study "Enel X - Driving Digital Transformation in the energy sector" represents an enormous learning opportunity on how a company can successfully integrate the push towards innovation within its business strategy," said Henry Chesbrough, Faculty Director of the Garwood Center for Corporate Innovation at the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley. "Enel X is a prime example of how digitalization and technological innovation can become a key element in a company's business model, driving growth and investment choices."

The case study tells the story of Enel X since its inception, as a spin-off from the parent company Enel focused on the certainty that electric mobility would soon become an integral part of our everyday lives, together with digital services that lead the company to segment into its main product channels: eMobility, eHome, eCities and eIndustries. The study also examines the company's ability to self-finance its transformation, as well as the opportunity to manage a wide number of legacy businesses.

The Berkeley Haas Best Case Award recognizes the case study published in 2020 that has made the most significant contribution to management education. This study was selected by the faculty and students of the Haas School of Business. The Berkeley Haas Case Series is a collection of business case studies, which are conceived, developed and written by faculty members at the Haas School of Business, and published throughout the year, on subjects ranging from entrepreneurship and strategy to finance and marketing.

