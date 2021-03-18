Log in
ENEL S.P.A.    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
03/18 01:35:39 pm
8.14 EUR   -0.27%
01:36pENEL S P A  : Italy's Enel posts 9% rise in net profit to beat expectations
RE
01:12pENEL S P A  : 2020 Profit Rose, Revenue Fell
DJ
11:28aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Alphabet, Volkswagen, Tesla...
Enel S p A : Italy's Enel posts 9% rise in net profit to beat expectations

03/18/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
MILAN, March 18 (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel said net profit rose 9% last year, beating expectations as it presses ahead with plans to expand its green energy and networks businesses and cut carbon emissions.

Europe's biggest utility said on Monday its ordinary net profit last year was 5.197 billion euros ($6.2 billion), above an analyst consensus of 5.113 billion euros.

It will pay a dividend on last year's results of 0.358 euros per share, 9.1% higher than the previous year.

Enel reported preliminary results in February.

The group, which added a record 3.1 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity last year, expects to add more than 5 GW this year.

"In 2021... we expect to accelerate investments in renewables, in better quality and stronger networks and electrification of consumption," said Enel CEO Francesco Starace.

In November Enel said it would spend 160 billion euros of its own money over the next 10 years to become a green “super major”, becoming carbon-free by 2050.

The group said 65% of its power production last year was emission-free compared to 57% the previous year thanks to a marked reduction in coal power generation.

Enel shut down 2.8 GW of coal capacity last year and has brought forward the phase out of its coal production from 2030 to 2027.

Europe’s big utilities are investing heavily in the clean parts of their businesses as technological progress and more stringent rules to tackle climate change force energy companies, including big oil players, to rethink strategies. ($1 = 0.8387 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti, Kirsten Donovan)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENDESA, S.A. -0.09% 21.66 Delayed Quote.-3.00%
ENEL S.P.A. -1.20% 8.064 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
Financials
Sales 2020 77 409 M 92 275 M 92 275 M
Net income 2020 4 726 M 5 633 M 5 633 M
Net Debt 2020 49 074 M 58 499 M 58 499 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
Yield 2020 4,34%
Capitalization 82 954 M 98 719 M 98 885 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 66 735
Free-Float 76,4%
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 9,47 €
Last Close Price 8,16 €
Spread / Highest target 53,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Cesare Calari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.-1.38%99 221
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.43%148 010
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.72%81 305
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.32%71 022
ORSTED A/S-23.06%65 235
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.29%64 432
