Enel S p A : Italy's Enel posts 9% rise in net profit to beat expectations

MILAN, March 18 (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel
said net profit rose 9% last year, beating expectations as it
presses ahead with plans to expand its green energy and networks
businesses and cut carbon emissions.
Europe's biggest utility said on Monday its ordinary net
profit last year was 5.197 billion euros ($6.2 billion), above
an analyst consensus of 5.113 billion euros.
It will pay a dividend on last year's results of 0.358 euros
per share, 9.1% higher than the previous year.
Enel reported preliminary results in February.
The group, which added a record 3.1 gigawatts of renewable
energy capacity last year, expects to add more than 5 GW this
year.
"In 2021... we expect to accelerate investments in
renewables, in better quality and stronger networks and
electrification of consumption," said Enel CEO Francesco
Starace.
In November Enel said it would spend 160 billion euros of
its own money over the next 10 years to become a green “super
major”, becoming carbon-free by 2050.
The group said 65% of its power production last year was
emission-free compared to 57% the previous year thanks to a
marked reduction in coal power generation.
Enel shut down 2.8 GW of coal capacity last year and has
brought forward the phase out of its coal production from 2030
to 2027.
Europe’s big utilities are investing heavily in the clean
parts of their businesses as technological progress and more
stringent rules to tackle climate change force energy companies,
including big oil players, to rethink strategies.
($1 = 0.8387 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti,
Kirsten Donovan)