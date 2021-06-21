Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Enel S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Enel S p A : Shortage of people, materials can slow energy transition - Enel CEO

06/21/2021 | 03:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: General manager and CEO of Enel Group Francesco Starace poses during 2018 Reuters Breakingviews Predictions event in Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - A shortage of personnel and basic materials are the main constraints to the pace of the energy transition for top power suppliers such as Europe's largest utility Enel, the company's Chief Executive Francesco Starace told Reuters.

The Italian group is the world's biggest listed renewable energy company measured by installed capacity and has plans to spend 150 billion euros ($178.76 billion) of its own money to nearly triple its owned capacity to 120 gigawatts and cut carbon emissions by 80% through 2030.

In an interview for the Reuters Global Energy Transition conference, Starace said that while it would be possible to fund a more aggressive transition plan, capacity constraints would make it harder to grow any faster.

"The real limit is people... and shortages of raw materials," he said. "How many people can you put together and train... to do this properly, motivating and retaining them all?"

Strong growth as the global economy recovers from the pandemic has caused supply bottlenecks for some raw materials as well as for specialist equipment for the renewables industry, he said.

"Today if you want wind turbines for 2022 delivery you won't find any, perhaps for 2024," he said.

In May the International Energy Agency warned there was a looming mismatch between global net-zero carbon emissions targets and the availability of critical minerals such as lithium, copper and cobalt needed to develop power grids, wind turbines and power storage systems.

Enel typically buys materials two to three years forward and bought in more when COVID first hit to hedge against supply chain disruptions, Starace said, so the company was not impacted for now.

"But if it takes longer (for the supply chain) to adjust then yes it might impact," he said.

The pandemic provided a window into the future in as much as grids in many countries relied more on renewable power than they had previously, he said. Advocates of coal and gas power have argued that solar and wind energy depend on fickle weather and that fossil fuels are needed to guarantee supplies.

COVID changed that as power systems absorbed more wind and solar supply without crashing.

"It was like living three years in one," he said. "We know that future is safe and we know we can live there pretty well."

The United States, Europe and Latin America were key focus areas for Enel, Starace said. Southeast Asia and India would be future growth markets, he said.

Asked what governments could do to enable the transition, he said they needed to focus on deploying the technologies at hand rather than wasting time and money on developing what is so far unproven.

"Don't do science fiction movies all the time," he said. "Think of what technologies we have right now and push them hard."

For more on the Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition conference please click here (https://reutersevents.com/events/energy-transition-global/)

($1 = 0.8391 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Stephen Jewkes and Simon Webb


© Reuters 2021
All news about ENEL S.P.A.
03:46pENEL S P A  : Shortage of people, materials can slow energy transition - Enel CE..
RE
06/18MARKET CHATTER : TotalEnergies, Enel, RWE Eye $949 Million Wind Farm Portfolio I..
MT
06/18ENEL  : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
06/18ENEL S P A  : Commences Sustainability-Linked Repurchase Program
MT
06/17ENEL S P A  : launches sustainability-linked share buyback program serving its L..
PU
06/15AVANCHAIR : crowdfunding successfully closed for the high-tech wheelchair promot..
PU
06/11ENEL S P A  : Green Power starts commercial operations of South America's larges..
AQ
06/11ENEL S P A  : X defines the requirements for municipalities who access the elect..
PU
06/11ENEL S P A  : Units Win 41.2-MW Renewable Energy Portfolio In Italy
MT
06/11ENEL S P A  : wins 41 MW at the fifth Italian GSE auction, split between new ren..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 74 564 M 88 833 M 88 833 M
Net income 2021 5 489 M 6 539 M 6 539 M
Net Debt 2021 49 101 M 58 498 M 58 498 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 4,72%
Capitalization 82 527 M 98 317 M 98 320 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 66 438
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart ENEL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 9,37 €
Last Close Price 8,05 €
Spread / Highest target 49,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Cesare Calari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.-2.68%97 043
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.02%143 735
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.29%80 550
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.79%76 622
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.03%65 053
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.51%60 344