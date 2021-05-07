Log in
    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/07 11:20:02 am
8.276 EUR   +0.11%
Enel S p A : Updates May 2021

05/07/2021 | 11:10am EDT
Investor Presentation

Agenda

Enel @2030

Enel @2023

The next 10 years

Our ambitions

Value for all

The next 3 years

Our ambitions in medium-term targets

Sustainable growth and value

Sustainable finance & financial management

De-risking targets

2021-23 Targets & Closing remarks

FY 2020 consolidated results

2021-2023 annexes

Enel @2030

The next 10 years

The energy world will be completely transformed

over the next decades…

(TW)

12.0

Global RES Capacity

2.7

2019

2040

Share of capacity connected to

56%

33%

distribution grids1

2019

2040

+4x

+23 pp

(kTWh)

Electrified energy consumption

33

+43%

23

2019

2040

Source: IEA, World Energy Outlook 2020, Sustainable Development Scenario | Grid data from BNEF, NEO2020, Europe Figures

4

1. Europe

…and platform-based business models will manage

increasing levels of complexity...

Why utility as a platform?

Generation

Consumer

sources

Services

Utility

as a

'platform'

Prosumer

Wholesale

market

kWh, kW,

kW

Distributed

energy

TSO

DSO

Scale & efficiency

Replicability of 'plug & play' models, marginal costs close to zero

Value for customers

Smart services designed around prosumers

Sustainability

ESG drives profitability and lowers risks

Open Innovation

Quick innovative solutions implementation and open to ecosystems

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enel S.p.A. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 15:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 76 332 M 92 533 M 92 533 M
Net income 2021 5 284 M 6 405 M 6 405 M
Net Debt 2021 49 560 M 60 079 M 60 079 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 4,58%
Capitalization 84 021 M 101 B 102 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 66 717
Free-Float 76,4%
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 9,43 €
Last Close Price 8,27 €
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Cesare Calari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.0.23%101 291
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.07%145 167
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.08%86 566
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.81%77 337
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.54%69 923
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.3.66%63 296