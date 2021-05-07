Enel S p A : Updates May 2021

Investor Presentation
Agenda
Enel @2030
Enel @2023
The next 10 years
Our ambitions
Value for all
The next 3 years
Our ambitions in medium-term targets
Sustainable growth and value
Sustainable finance & financial management
De-risking targets
2021-23 Targets & Closing remarks
FY 2020 consolidated results
2021-2023 annexes
Enel @2030
The next 10 years
The energy world will be completely transformed
over the next decades…
(TW)
12.0
Global RES Capacity
2.7
2019
2040
Share of capacity connected to
56%
33%
distribution grids1
+4x
+23 pp
(kTWh)
Electrified energy consumption
33
+43%
23
2019
2040
Source: IEA, World Energy Outlook 2020, Sustainable Development Scenario | Grid data from BNEF, NEO2020, Europe Figures
4
1. Europe
…and platform-based business models will manage
increasing levels of complexity...
Why utility as a platform?
Generation
Consumer
sources
Services
Utility
as a
'platform'
Prosumer
Wholesale
market
kWh, kW,
kW
Distributed
energy
TSO
DSO
Scale & efficiency
Replicability of 'plug & play' models, marginal costs close to zero
Value for customers
Smart services designed around prosumers
Sustainability
ESG drives profitability and lowers risks
Open Innovation
Quick innovative solutions implementation and open to ecosystems
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Enel S.p.A. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 15:09:04 UTC.