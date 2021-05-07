Enel S p A : Updates May 2021

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 76 332 M 92 533 M 92 533 M Net income 2021 5 284 M 6 405 M 6 405 M Net Debt 2021 49 560 M 60 079 M 60 079 M P/E ratio 2021 15,5x Yield 2021 4,58% Capitalization 84 021 M 101 B 102 B EV / Sales 2021 1,75x EV / Sales 2022 1,77x Nbr of Employees 66 717 Free-Float 76,4% Chart ENEL S.P.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 25 Average target price 9,43 € Last Close Price 8,27 € Spread / Highest target 45,2% Spread / Average Target 14,1% Spread / Lowest Target -28,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director Cesare Calari Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ENEL S.P.A. 0.23% 101 291 NEXTERA ENERGY -4.07% 145 167 IBERDROLA, S.A. -3.08% 86 566 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 9.81% 77 337 SOUTHERN COMPANY 6.54% 69 923 DOMINION ENERGY, INC. 3.66% 63 296