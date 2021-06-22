Enel S p A : informs about the purchase of treasury shares on June 18th, 2021 serving the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2021

Global News Media Investor Relations T +39 06 8305 5699 T +39 06 8305 7975 ufficiostampa@enel.com investor.relations@enel.com enel.com enel.com

ENEL INFORMS ABOUT THE PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES ON JUNE 18TH, 2021 SERVING THE LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN 2021

Rome, June 22nd, 2021 - Enel S.p.A. ("Enel" or the "Company") announces that on June 18th, 2021 it acquired 36,404 treasury shares at a volume-weighted average price of 8.0511 euros per share on the Mercato Telematico Azionario organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("MTA"), for a total consideration of 293,091.311 euros.

The transaction follows up on the announcement on June 17th, 2021 concerning the start of a share buyback program (the "Program"), implementing the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting held on May 20th, 2021 and resolved to serve the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2021.

On the basis of the information provided by the intermediary engaged to execute the purchases, the following table summarizes, in aggregate form, Enel ordinary shares' purchases carried out by the intermediary on the MTA during the date indicated above:

Number of Weighted Total Date shares average price consideration purchased (euros) (euros) 18/06/2021 36,404 8.0511 293,091.311 Total 36,404 8.0511 293,091.311

Since the beginning of the Program, Enel has acquired 36,404 treasury shares (equal to 0.000358% of the share capital), for a total consideration of 293,091.311 euros. Considering the treasury shares already owned, Enel holds as of June 18th, 2021 a total of 3,305,556 treasury shares, equal to 0.032514% of the share capital.

