Enel S p A : informs about the purchase of treasury shares on June 18th, 2021 serving the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2021

06/22/2021 | 03:35pm EDT
Global News Media

Investor Relations

T +39 06 8305 5699

T +39 06 8305 7975

ufficiostampa@enel.com

investor.relations@enel.com

enel.com

enel.com

ENEL INFORMS ABOUT THE PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES ON JUNE 18TH, 2021 SERVING THE LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN 2021

Rome, June 22nd, 2021 - Enel S.p.A. ("Enel" or the "Company") announces that on June 18th, 2021 it acquired 36,404 treasury shares at a volume-weighted average price of 8.0511 euros per share on the Mercato Telematico Azionario organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("MTA"), for a total consideration of 293,091.311 euros.

The transaction follows up on the announcement on June 17th, 2021 concerning the start of a share buyback program (the "Program"), implementing the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting held on May 20th, 2021 and resolved to serve the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2021.

On the basis of the information provided by the intermediary engaged to execute the purchases, the following table summarizes, in aggregate form, Enel ordinary shares' purchases carried out by the intermediary on the MTA during the date indicated above:

Number of

Weighted

Total

Date

shares

average price

consideration

purchased

(euros)

(euros)

18/06/2021

36,404

8.0511

293,091.311

Total

36,404

8.0511

293,091.311

The attachment to this press release gives a breakdown of the purchases carried out.

Since the beginning of the Program, Enel has acquired 36,404 treasury shares (equal to 0.000358% of the share capital), for a total consideration of 293,091.311 euros. Considering the treasury shares already owned, Enel holds as of June 18th, 2021 a total of 3,305,556 treasury shares, equal to 0.032514% of the share capital.

1

Enel SpA - Registered Office: 00198 Rome - Italy - Viale Regina Margherita 137 - Companies Register of Rome and Tax I.D. 00811720580 - R.E.A. 756032 - VAT Code 15844561009 - Stock Capital Euro 10,166,679,946 fully paid-in.

Attachment

Breakdown of purchases of Enel ordinary shares (ISIN code IT0003128367) carried out on June 18th, 2021.

Date and time (Italian

Number of

Unit price

Total

shares

consideration

Trading venue

local time)

(euros)

purchased

(euros)

18/06/2021 09:15:00

1,721

8.100

13,940.100

MTA Borsa Italiana

18/06/2021 09:33:49

1,695

8.100

13,729.500

MTA Borsa Italiana

18/06/2021 09:51:45

2,320

8.090

18,768.800

MTA Borsa Italiana

18/06/2021 10:07:02

2,115

8.089

17,108.235

MTA Borsa Italiana

18/06/2021 11:11:25

2,495

8.090

20,184.550

MTA Borsa Italiana

18/06/2021 11:50:14

1,250

8.087

10,108.750

MTA Borsa Italiana

18/06/2021 11:50:14

1,240

8.087

10,027.880

MTA Borsa Italiana

18/06/2021 12:11:00

1,404

8.065

11,323.260

MTA Borsa Italiana

18/06/2021 12:11:18

525

8.060

4,231.500

MTA Borsa Italiana

18/06/2021 12:27:07

1,631

8.074

13,168.694

MTA Borsa Italiana

18/06/2021 13:15:00

1,863

8.054

15,004.602

MTA Borsa Italiana

18/06/2021 14:02:28

1,961

8.068

15,821.348

MTA Borsa Italiana

18/06/2021 14:30:25

500

8.031

4,015.500

MTA Borsa Italiana

18/06/2021 14:43:08

1,660

8.021

13,314.860

MTA Borsa Italiana

18/06/2021 15:08:50

500

7.998

3,999.000

MTA Borsa Italiana

18/06/2021 15:08:50

924

7.998

7,390.152

MTA Borsa Italiana

18/06/2021 15:08:50

612

7.998

4,894.776

MTA Borsa Italiana

18/06/2021 15:31:07

500

7.989

3,994.500

MTA Borsa Italiana

18/06/2021 15:31:08

1,000

7.989

7,989.000

MTA Borsa Italiana

18/06/2021 15:50:26

1,627

7.995

13,007.865

MTA Borsa Italiana

18/06/2021 16:01:10

1,330

8.014

10,658.620

MTA Borsa Italiana

18/06/2021 16:15:14

1,366

7.998

10,925.268

MTA Borsa Italiana

18/06/2021 16:30:16

1,556

7.997

12,443.332

MTA Borsa Italiana

18/06/2021 16:48:07

1,630

8.017

13,067.710

MTA Borsa Italiana

18/06/2021 16:48:07

224

8.017

1,795.808

MTA Borsa Italiana

18/06/2021 17:06:42

1,920

8.054

15,463.680

MTA Borsa Italiana

18/06/2021 17:17:39

314

8.037

2,523.618

MTA Borsa Italiana

18/06/2021 17:24:01

521

8.043

4,190.403

MTA Borsa Italiana

2

Disclaimer

Enel S.p.A. published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 19:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
