    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/20 03:11:36 am EDT
6.150 EUR   -0.50%
02:47aENEL S P A : publishes 2021 annual financial report together with the remaining documentation on Shareholders' Meeting
PU
04/19Largo Resources Drops 6% as Posts Higher Q1 Vanadium Production, Starts Construction Of Ilmenite Plant
MT
04/19Largo Resources Posts Higher Q1 Vanadium Production, Starts Construction Of Ilmenite Plant
MT
Enel S p A : publishes 2021 annual financial report together with the remaining documentation on Shareholders' Meeting

04/20/2022 | 02:47am EDT
Global News Media

Investor Relations

T +39 06 8305 5699

T +39 06 8305 7975

ufficiostampa@enel.com

investor.relations@enel.com

gnm@enel.com

enel.com

enel.com

ENEL PUBLISHES 2021 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT TOGETHER WITH THE REMAINING DOCUMENTATION ON SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Rome, April 19th, 2022 - The explanatory reports on the following items of the agenda, to be discussed at the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Enel S.p.A. ("Enel" or the "Company") - scheduled on May 19th, 2022, in a single call - are available to the public at the Company's registered office, on its website (www.enel.com), as well as on the authorized storage mechanism denominated "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com):

  • - Determination of the remuneration of the regular members of the Board of Statutory Auditors;

  • - Long term incentive Plan 2022 reserved to the management of Enel S.p.A. and/or of its subsidiaries pursuant to Article 2359 of the Italian Civil Code. In this respect, the information document, drafted pursuant to article 114-bis of the Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24th, 1998 ("Consolidated Financial Act") and article 84-bis of the Consob Regulation adopted with resolution no. 11971 of May 14th, 1999 ("Consob Issuers' Regulation"), is available to the public;

  • - Report on the remuneration policy and compensations paid: First section: report on the remuneration policy for 2022 (binding resolution); Second section: report on the compensations paid in 2021 (non-binding resolution). In this respect, the text of the report, drafted pursuant to article 123-ter of the Consolidated Financial Act and article 84-quater of the Consob Issuers' Regulation, is available to the public.

The publication of the explanatory reports drafted by the Board of Directors on the different items to be discussed at Enel Shareholders' Meeting on May 19th, 2022 has therefore been completed.

In the same ways indicated above are also available to the public:

  • - the annual financial report for the year 2021, including Enel draft financial statements and consolidated financial statements of the Enel Group for the year ended December 31st, 2021, together with the relevant management reports and the certifications issued pursuant to article 154-bis, paragraph 5, of the Consolidated Financial Act;

  • - the reports of the External Auditor on the draft financial statements of Enel and on the consolidated financial statements of the Enel Group as of December 31st, 2021;

  • - the report of the Board of Statutory Auditors issued pursuant to article 153 of the Consolidated Financial Act;

  • - the Sustainability report, that constitutes the consolidated non-financial statement related to the financial year 2021, together with the relevant certification of the External Auditor pursuant to article 3, paragraph 10, of Legislative Decree December 30th, 2016, No. 254;

  • - the report on corporate governance and ownership structure for the year 2021.

Lastly, the following are available to the public at the Company's registered office and on its website (www.enel.com):

1

Enel SpA - Registered Office: 00198 Rome - Italy - Viale Regina Margherita 137 - Companies Register of Rome and Tax I.D. 00811720580 - R.E.A. 756032 - VAT Code 15844561009 - Stock Capital Euro 10,166,679,946 fully paid-in.

  • - the prospectuses summarizing the essential data of the last financial statements of subsidiaries and affiliated companies, provided for under Article 2429, paragraphs 3 and 4, of the Italian Civil Code;

  • - the accounting statements drafted for the purposes of the consolidated financial statements of the

    Enel Group for the year 2021 and concerning Enel subsidiaries incorporated and existing under the laws of non-EU countries, pursuant to art. 15, paragraph 1, letter a), of the Markets

    Regulation adopted by Consob with Resolution no. 20249 of December 28th, 2017 and identified as significant pursuant to the criteria provided for in the abovementioned article 15, paragraph 2.

2

Disclaimer

Enel S.p.A. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 06:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
