    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
Enel S p A : publishes 2021 fourth quarter and full year Group operating data report

03/03/2022 | 12:31pm EST
ENEL PUBLISHES 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR GROUP OPERATING DATA REPORT

Rome, March 3rd, 2022 - Enel S.p.A. ("Enel") published its Quarterly Bulletin ("Report"), with the Group's operating data relating to the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.

The Report, which is published ahead of the approval by the Enel Board of Directors and the disclosure of the performance and financial data contained in Enel's periodic financial reports, is aimed at further strengthening Enel's transparency towards the financial community, in line with best practices in the most advanced markets.

The Report attached to this press release is available to the public at Enel's registered office, on the Enel website (www.enel.com), and - together with this press release - through the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

1

Enel SpA - Registered Office: 00198 Rome - Italy - Viale Regina Margherita 137 - Companies Register of Rome and Tax I.D. 00811720580 - R.E.A. 756032 - VAT Code 15844561009 - Stock Capital Euro 10,166,679,946 fully paid-in.

FULL YEAR 2021

Quarterly Bulletin

Quarterly bulletin

Operating data FY 2021

Index

  1. Enel Green Power & Conventional Generation
  2. Global Infrastructure & Networks
  3. Enel X Global Retail
  4. Disclaimer

1

Enel Green Power & Conventional Generation

Operating data FY 2021

Installed capacity (GW) and production evolution1

Emission free share of production1,2

217

87.6

90.4

232

65% emission free

62% emission free

102

39.0

37.0

114

FY 2020

FY 2021

217 TWh

232 TWh

115

48.6

53.4

118

FY 2020

FY 2021

Renewables

Conventional Generation

Production (TWh)

2

  1. Rounded figures. Includes capacity and production from renewable managed assets.
  2. Considers nuclear + renewable (consolidated & managed).

Enel Green Power & Conventional Generation

Installed capacity & production at Group level

Production (GWh) Installed capacity (MW)

Group

FY 2021

% Weight

FY 2020

% Weight

∆ yoy

2021 Add. Cap.

Hydro

27,847

32.0%

27,820

33.1%

0.1%

33

Wind

14,903

17.1%

12,412

14.8%

20.1%

2,596

Solar & Others

6,401

7.4%

3,903

4.6%

64.0%

2,514

Geothermal

915

1.1%

882

1.1%

3.7%

33

Total Renewables

50,066

57.5%

45,016

53.6%

11.2%

5,176

Nuclear

3,328

3.8%

3,328

4.0%

0.0%

-

Coal

6,910

7.9%

8,903

10.6%

-22.4%

1

CCGT

15,039

17.3%

15,009

17.9%

0.2%

32

Oil & Gas

11,715

13.5%

11,711

13.9%

0.0%

5

Total Conventional Generation

36,992

42.5%

38,951

46.4%

-5.0%

38

Total consolidated capacity

87,058

100%

83,967

100%

3.7%

5,214

Managed capacity

3,322

3,600

-7.7%

Total installed capacity

90,380

87,567

3.2%

Group

FY 2021

% Weight

FY 2020

% Weight

∆ yoy

Quarter prod.

Hydro

57,001

25.6%

62,437

30.1%

-8.7%

13,576

Wind

37,791

17.0%

30,992

15.0%

21.9%

10,687

Solar & Others

7,940

3.6%

5,803

2.8%

36.8%

2,157

Geothermal

6,086

2.7%

6,127

3.0%

-0.7%

1,544

Total Renewables

108,817

48.9%

105,360

50.9%

3.3%

27,964

Nuclear

25,504

11.5%

25,839

12.5%

-1.3%

5,609

Coal

13,858

6.2%

13,155

6.4%

5.3%

4,605

CCGT

51,718

23.2%

43,353

20.9%

19.3%

14,242

Oil & Gas

22,709

10.2%

19,401

9.4%

17.1%

5,963

Total Conventional Generation

113,789

51.1%

101,749

49.1%

11.8%

30,419

Total consolidated production

222,605

100%

207,108

100%

7.5%

58,383

3

Managed production

9,632

9,894

-2.6%

Total production

232,237

217,002

7.0%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enel S.p.A. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 17:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
