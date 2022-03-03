Enel S p A : publishes 2021 fourth quarter and full year Group operating data report

Global News Media Investor Relations T +39 06 8305 5699 T +39 06 8305 7975 ufficiostampa@enel.com investor.relations@enel.com gnm@enel.com enel.com enel.com

ENEL PUBLISHES 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR GROUP OPERATING DATA REPORT

Rome, March 3rd, 2022 - Enel S.p.A. ("Enel") published its Quarterly Bulletin ("Report"), with the Group's operating data relating to the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.

The Report, which is published ahead of the approval by the Enel Board of Directors and the disclosure of the performance and financial data contained in Enel's periodic financial reports, is aimed at further strengthening Enel's transparency towards the financial community, in line with best practices in the most advanced markets.

The Report attached to this press release is available to the public at Enel's registered office, on the Enel website (www.enel.com), and - together with this press release - through the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

