Enel S p A : publishes 2021 fourth quarter and full year Group operating data report
03/03/2022 | 12:31pm EST
Global News Media
Investor Relations
T +39 06 8305 5699
T +39 06 8305 7975
ufficiostampa@enel.com
investor.relations@enel.com
gnm@enel.com
enel.com
enel.com
ENEL PUBLISHES 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR GROUP OPERATING DATA REPORT
Rome, March 3rd, 2022 - Enel S.p.A. ("Enel") published its Quarterly Bulletin ("Report"), with the Group's operating data relating to the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.
The Report, which is published ahead of the approval by the Enel Board of Directors and the disclosure of the performance and financial data contained in Enel's periodic financial reports, is aimed at further strengthening Enel's transparency towards the financial community, in line with best practices in the most advanced markets.
The Report attached to this press release is available to the public at Enel's registered office, on the Enel website (www.enel.com), and - together with this press release - through the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).
1
Enel SpA - Registered Office: 00198 Rome - Italy - Viale Regina Margherita 137 - Companies Register of Rome and Tax I.D. 00811720580 - R.E.A. 756032 - VAT Code 15844561009 - Stock Capital Euro 10,166,679,946 fully paid-in.
FULL YEAR 2021
Quarterly Bulletin
Quarterly bulletin
Operating data FY 2021
Index
Enel Green Power & Conventional Generation
Global Infrastructure & Networks
Enel X Global Retail
Disclaimer
1
Enel Green Power & Conventional Generation
Operating data FY 2021
Installed capacity (GW) and production evolution1
Emission free share of production1,2
217
87.6
90.4
232
65% emission free
62% emission free
102
39.0
37.0
114
FY 2020
FY 2021
217 TWh
232 TWh
115
48.6
53.4
118
FY 2020
FY 2021
Renewables
Conventional Generation
Production (TWh)
2
Rounded figures. Includes capacity and production from renewable managed assets.