Enel S p A : signs deal to sell 50% of Gridspertise to CVC

ENEL SIGNS DEAL TO SELL 50% OF GRIDSPERTISE TO CVC

CVC will pay a total consideration of about 300 million euros, equivalent to an enterprise value of 625 million euros, that could reach up to 1,000 million euros through potential deferred payments

Rome, October 20th, 2022 - Enel S.p.A. ("Enel") informs that it has signed, through Enel Grids S.r.l. ("Enel Grids"), an agreement to sell a 50% quota in its wholly-owned subsidiary Gridspertise S.r.l. ("Gridspertise" or the "Company") to the international private equity fund CVC Capital Partners Fund VIII ("CVC").

Gridspertise is dedicated to accelerating the digital transformation of power grids through advanced network technologies and solutions.

The agreement provides that CVC will pay a total consideration of approximately 300 million euros, equivalent to an enterprise value of 625 million euros (on a 100% basis). In addition, the agreement includes potential deferred payments that could bring the enterprise value up to 1,000 million euros (on a 100% basis).

"Governments around the world are ramping up investment programs for grid modernization, digitalization and resilience while supporting the development of distributed energy resources and renewable generation at medium and low voltage levels. Another aim is to allow customers to easily implement energy efficiency measures on their premises," said Francesco Starace, Enel CEO and General Manager. "The European Commission has recently published a high-level Action Plan on Digitalising the Energy System, which highlights the need to support grids in order to improve energy efficiency and speed up the roll-out of renewables. According to this Plan, it is expected that about 584 billion euros of investment will be needed by 2030. In the US, under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a dedicated government funding of about 10 billion US dollars, specifically targeting the acceleration of grid resilience and innovation partnership programs, is forecasted between 2022 and 2026. Enel has the largest experience in this field and it is now all concentrated in Gridspertise. With this partnership, we are joining forces with CVC to support the growth of Gridspertise and further enable the achievement of its mission, underscoring the importance of Distribution System Operators and the digital transformation of electricity infrastructure in the energy transition process."

The overall transaction is expected to generate a positive impact in the Enel Group's EBITDA of approximately 500 million euros, alongside an expected positive effect on the Group's consolidated net debt of around 300 million euros.

The closing of the sale, expected by the end of 2022, is subject to certain conditions precedent customary for these kinds of transactions, including the achievement of various administrative authorizations needed for the transfer to CVC of the 50% quota in Gridspertise, specifically relating to the golden power procedure with the Presidency of Italy's Council of Ministers and to the clearance to be issued by the competent Antitrust Authorities.

