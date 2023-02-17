Advanced search
    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:00:00 2023-02-17 pm EST
5.377 EUR   +0.06%
03:46pEnel S P A : starts disposal process for assets in Argentina by selling thermal generation activities
PU
11:04aEuropean companies caution EU against major power market revamp
RE
02:40aMib futures down; strength on dollar
AN
Enel S p A : starts disposal process for assets in Argentina by selling thermal generation activities

02/17/2023 | 03:46pm EST
Global News Media

T +39 06 8305 5699 ufficiostampa@enel.com gnm@enel.com

enel.com

ENEL STARTS DISPOSAL PROCESS FOR ASSETS IN ARGENTINA BY SELLING THERMAL GENERATION ACTIVITIES

  • The Enel Group signed and closed today the sale of its stake in Enel Generación Costanera to Central Puerto, alongside signing the sale of the Group's interest in Central Dock Sud to the same buyer, with closing expected within the first quarter of 2023
  • The total consideration for the sale of Enel's equity in the two thermal generation companies amounts to 102 million US dollars

Rome and Buenos Aires, February 17th, 2023 - Today, the Enel Group ("Enel" or "the Group"), through its subsidiary Enel Argentina, has signed and closed the deal for the sale to energy company Central Puerto S.A. ("Central Puerto") of the Group's 75.7% stake in the thermal generation company Enel Generación Costanera ("Costanera"). At the same time, Enel has signed today the agreement on the sale to Central Puerto of the Group's 41.2% stake in the thermal generation company Central Dock Sud ("Dock Sud"), which is expected to be closed within the first quarter of 2023 subject to certain conditions precedent. The total consideration for the sale of Enel's equity in the two companies amounts to 102 million US dollars.

Costanera, located in the city of Buenos Aires, is the largest thermal power plant in Argentina, which was built with a total capacity of 2,305 MW. Dock Sud owns and operates a gas-fired power plant located in the Avellaneda district of Buenos Aires, with an installed capacity of 870 MW.

Central Puerto is the second largest power generator in Argentina with almost 5 GW of installed capacity, listed in Buenos Aires and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The Enel Group is present in Argentina through Enel Argentina, a subsidiary of Enel Américas. In the generation segment, on top of the assets currently under sale, the Group operates the 1,328 MW hydropower plant Enel Generación El Chocón. Furthermore, the Group distributes and sells energy to around 2.6 million customers in the Greater Buenos Aires area. The Group is also present in the energy efficiency, home services and distributed generation segments through Enel X Global Retail and in the electric mobility sector with Enel X Way.

1

Enel SpA - Registered Office: 00198 Rome - Italy - Viale Regina Margherita 137 - Companies Register of Rome and Tax I.D. 00811720580 - R.E.A. 756032 - VAT Code 15844561009 - Stock Capital Euro 10,166,679,946 fully paid-in.

Disclaimer

Enel S.p.A. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 20:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
