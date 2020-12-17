Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Enel S.p.A.    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Enel S p A : to launch a partial public tender Offer for up to a 10% stake in Américas if reorganization of renewable business in Central and South America succeeds

12/17/2020 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media Relations

Investor Relations

T +39 06 8305 5699

T +39 06 8305 7975

ufficiostampa@enel.com

investor.relations@enel.com

enel.com

enel.com

ENEL TO LAUNCH A PARTIAL PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO A 10% STAKE IN ENEL AMÉRICAS IF REORGANIZATION OF RENEWABLE BUSINESS IN CENTRAL AND SOUTH AMERICA SUCCEEDS

Rome, December 17th, 2020 - Enel S.p.A. ("Enel") announces that, in the context of the corporate reorganization process aimed at integrating non-conventional renewable energy business of the Enel Group in Central and South America (excluding Chile) into the listed Chilean subsidiary Enel Américas S.A. ("Enel Américas"), it will launch a voluntary partial public tender offer for the acquisition of shares and American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") of Enel Américas representing up to a maximum of 10% of its current share capital (the "Offer"). The Offer will be launched for a price of 140 Chilean pesos per share (or its equivalent in US dollars at the time of settlement in the case of ADSs). The Offer will be launched near the expected time of effectiveness of the merger by incorporation of EGP Américas S.p.A. into Enel Américas and of the amendment of the bylaws of Enel Américas, as described below. The Offer will also be subject to compliance with Chilean and US regulations and other applicable regulations.

As announced to the market on November 13th, 2020, the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Enel Américas has been called to take place on December 18th, 2020 to resolve on (i) the merger by incorporation of EGP Américas S.p.A. into Enel Américas with a consequent increase in the share capital of Enel Américas in support of the merger, as well as (ii) the amendment of the bylaws of Enel Américas in order to remove the limits that currently do not allow a single shareholder to own more than 65% of the shares with voting rights.

The Offer is an opportunity for minority shareholders who wish to reduce their ownership interest in Enel Américas after the merger is completed. In this respect, the Offer provides shareholders an opportunity to sell shares at a price higher than the price of 109.8 Chilean pesos per share that Enel Américas will offer in accordance with Chilean law to dissenter shareholders willing to exercise their withdrawal rights.

The Offer will not be launched if the merger by incorporation of EGP Américas S.p.A. into Enel Américas and the amendment of the bylaws of Enel Américas are not effective by December 31st, 2021.

Enel's total consideration under the Offer, which is expected to amount to up to 1.2 billion euros1, will be funded through internally generated cash flows and existing debt capacity.

Detailed information on the agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Enel Américas, together with documentation on said corporate reorganization operation (including the reports of the independent valuators and appraisers on the merger, as well as the document "Términos y Condiciones de la Fusión", which also sets out the conditions precedent to which the merger is subject), are available to the public on the Enel Américas website (www.enelamericas.com).

  • Calculated at the exchange rate of December 16th, 2020 of 895 Chilean pesos for 1 euro.

1

Enel SpA - Registered Office: 00198 Rome - Italy - Viale Regina Margherita 137 - Companies Register of Rome and Tax I.D. 00811720580 - R.E.A. 756032 - VAT Code 00934061003 - Stock Capital Euro 10,166,679,946 fully paid-in.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enel S.p.A. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 22:38:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ENEL S.P.A.
05:39pENEL S P A : to launch a partial public tender Offer for up to a 10% stake in Am..
PU
01:41pEnel kicks off sale of Open Fiber stake to Macquarie
RE
12:55pENEL S P A : Board of Directors resolves to sell 40% - 50% of Open Fiber to Macq..
PU
12:54pEnel to Sell Up to 50% of Open Fiber to Macquarie Infrastructure
DJ
04:04aENEL S P A : X lands in Singapore
PU
12/16ENEL S P A : named among Europe's top innovation champions at Corporate Startup ..
PU
12/16ENEL : the renovation of the Viale Regina Margherita offices begins
PU
12/15ENEL S P A : Alleva la speranza +, the crowdfunding campaign for sustainable tou..
PU
12/14Utilities Down As Investors Hedge On Vaccine Prospects -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
12/14Exclusive-Italy authorises Abu Dhabi fund to invest in TIM's grid - sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 78 644 M 96 513 M 96 513 M
Net income 2020 4 954 M 6 079 M 6 079 M
Net Debt 2020 48 938 M 60 058 M 60 058 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
Yield 2020 4,33%
Capitalization 83 066 M 102 B 102 B
EV / Sales 2020 1,68x
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 66 735
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart ENEL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 9,21 €
Last Close Price 8,17 €
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Cesare Calari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.15.41%101 028
NEXTERA ENERGY22.96%145 833
IBERDROLA, S.A.22.66%84 020
ORSTED A/S57.04%74 369
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.66%66 685
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.46%63 829
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ