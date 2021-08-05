Enel Sells Open Fiber Stake for EUR2.65 Billion

By Mauro Orru



Enel SpA has signed contracts to sell its entire stake in fiber-optics company Open Fiber SpA for 2.65 billion euros ($3.14 billion).

The Rome-based energy company said Thursday that it is selling a 40% stake to Macquarie Asset Management and the remaining 10% to CDP Equity SpA, the holding company of Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA.

Open Fiber was established in December 2015 to install, supply and operate optical fiber electronic communication networks across Italy. It was set up as a 50-50 joint venture between Enel and CDP Equity.

The transaction is expected to close in the last quarter of the year.

