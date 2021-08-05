Log in
    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/05 02:15:43 am
7.712 EUR   +0.12%
02:10aEnel Sells Open Fiber Stake for EUR2.65 Billion
DJ
02:06aENEL S P A : sells 50% of Open Fiber for 2,650 million euros
PU
08/03ENEL S P A : To Develop Innovative Solutions With Aeroporti di Roma
MT
Enel Sells Open Fiber Stake for EUR2.65 Billion

08/05/2021 | 02:10am EDT
By Mauro Orru

Enel SpA has signed contracts to sell its entire stake in fiber-optics company Open Fiber SpA for 2.65 billion euros ($3.14 billion).

The Rome-based energy company said Thursday that it is selling a 40% stake to Macquarie Asset Management and the remaining 10% to CDP Equity SpA, the holding company of Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA.

Open Fiber was established in December 2015 to install, supply and operate optical fiber electronic communication networks across Italy. It was set up as a 50-50 joint venture between Enel and CDP Equity.

The transaction is expected to close in the last quarter of the year.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-21 0209ET

Financials
Sales 2021 73 269 M 86 701 M 86 701 M
Net income 2021 5 492 M 6 499 M 6 499 M
Net Debt 2021 49 120 M 58 125 M 58 125 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 4,94%
Capitalization 78 282 M 92 653 M 92 633 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 65 923
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart ENEL S.P.A.
Enel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 7,70 €
Average target price 9,38 €
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Cesare Calari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.-6.92%92 653
NEXTERA ENERGY3.53%155 803
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION16.44%82 006
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.56%75 187
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.40%67 902
ORSTED A/S-24.83%62 593