Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Enel S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:35 2022-12-27 am EST
5.139 EUR   +0.74%
02:54aEnel Signs EUR12 Billion Revolving Credit Facility
DJ
12/23Enel signs state-backed credit line worth 12 billion euros
RE
12/23Enel signs EUR12 billion revolving credit line
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Enel Signs EUR12 Billion Revolving Credit Facility

12/27/2022 | 02:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Christian Moess Laursen


Enel SpA said late Friday that it has signed a 12 billion euros ($12.76 billion) revolving credit facility with a group of banks to fund the collateral requirements for its energy-market trading activities.

The Italian utility said the credit facility--guaranteed by the Italian export credit agency SACE SpA for up to 70% of its nominal amount--has a term of about 18 months.

"The revolving credit facility is part of a structured course of action to protect Italy's energy system, aimed at providing sector operators with an additional tool for managing the risks associated with the very large size reached by the contracts stipulated to cover industrial positions (so-called margining) due to the continuing volatility of the energy markets as a result of the crisis," it said.

The company said the deal is in line with the European Commission's temporary crisis framework for state aid to support the economy during the Russia-Ukraine war.

The credit facility doesn't have any effect on its net financial debt, Enel said. The company had around EUR24.7 billion in liquidity at the end of September, it said.


Write to Christian Moess Laursen at christian.moess@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 0254ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL S.P.A. 0.96% 5.145 Delayed Quote.-27.60%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.98% 69.68 Delayed Quote.-9.26%
All news about ENEL S.P.A.
02:54aEnel Signs EUR12 Billion Revolving Credit Facility
DJ
12/23Enel signs state-backed credit line worth 12 billion euros
RE
12/23Enel signs EUR12 billion revolving credit line
AN
12/23Enel S P A : decarbonization roadmap validated by SBTi for being consistent with the 1.5°C..
PU
12/22Enel S P A : closes sale of 50% of Gridspertise to CVC
PU
12/22Enel nears state guarantee for $12.8 billion credit line, sources say
RE
12/16ENEL : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
12/15McDonald's, US Logistics Partners Sign Solar Power Purchase Deals With Enel North Ameri..
MT
12/15McDonald's, Logistics Partners Strike Solar-Energy Deal
DJ
12/15Enel Enters Talks to Sell Romania Operations
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENEL S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 96 486 M 103 B 103 B
Net income 2022 5 117 M 5 439 M 5 439 M
Net Debt 2022 63 902 M 67 923 M 67 923 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 7,84%
Capitalization 51 823 M 55 084 M 55 084 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 67 381
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart ENEL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5,10 €
Average target price 7,06 €
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Alberto de Paoli CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Eugenio Belinchon Gueto Head-Brazil Internal Audit & Compliance
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.-27.60%55 084
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.84%167 260
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.82%79 309
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.61%78 030
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.51%72 440
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-22.62%50 655