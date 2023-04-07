Advanced search
    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-06 am EDT
5.849 EUR   +3.30%
09:54aEnel agrees to sell two Peruvian assets to China's CSGI for $2.9 billion
RE
04/06Business Square in the green before Easter break
AN
04/06Augusta : a new research center and photovoltaic plant to breathe new life into a former power plant
PU
Enel agrees to sell two Peruvian assets to China's CSGI for $2.9 billion

04/07/2023 | 09:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Enel logo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility Enel said on Friday it agreed to sell its equity stakes in two Peruvian assets for $2.9 billion to China Southern Power Grid International (CSGI).

Enel launched an asset sale plan in November that would narrow its focus to six core countries and cut its debt. At the end of last year, the company's net debt was down to 60.1 billion euros ($65.49 billion) from a peak of nearly 70 billion euros at the end of September.

The deal is expected to reduce in Enel's consolidated debt by around 3.1 billion euros this year, with a positive impact of around 500 million euros on reported net profit. No impact is seen on the group's ordinary economic results.

Under the agreement, Enel's Peruvian subsidiary will sell its entire stake of 83.15% in power distribution and supply company Enel Distribucion Peru and 100% of Enel X Peru, which provides advanced energy services, it said in a statement.

The price the buyer pays is subject to adjustments customary for such deals given the time between signing and closing.

The sale's closing needs clearance from the competent antitrust authority in Peru and the approvals from Chinese authorities for outbound direct investments (ODI).

($1 = 0.9181 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A. 2.95% 103.98 End-of-day quote.-8.39%
ENEL CHILE S.A. 0.12% 41.9 End-of-day quote.7.46%
ENEL S.P.A. 3.30% 5.849 Delayed Quote.16.28%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) 0.01% 5935.84 Real-time Quote.6.21%
Financials
Sales 2022 91 539 M 99 967 M 99 967 M
Net income 2022 4 908 M 5 360 M 5 360 M
Net Debt 2022 62 117 M 67 835 M 67 835 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 6,82%
Capitalization 59 425 M 64 895 M 64 895 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 65 124
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart ENEL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 5,85 €
Average target price 7,00 €
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Alberto de Paoli CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Eugenio Belinchon Gueto Head-Brazil Internal Audit & Compliance
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.16.28%64 895
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.54%159 787
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.59%80 870
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.13%78 739
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.03%76 864
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.-0.43%48 812
