(Alliance News) - Enel Spa and Ansaldo Nucleare announced Friday that they have signed a collaboration agreement to examine and evaluate new technologies and business models for power generation from the atom, such as Small Modular Reactors - SMRs and Advanced Modular Reactors - AMRs, and their industrial applicability.

These are the latest generation of innovative reactors, some of which are still under development, that will potentially enable the sustainable and cost-effective generation of electricity from nuclear sources, providing a high degree of versatility and flexibility during operation.

The partnership is aimed at exploring the prospects of these two frontier technologies, specifically analyzing their opportunities from an industrial perspective. In fact, the agreement envisages that, in addition to progressively assessing the degree of maturity of the new SMR and AMR reactors and their operational areas, the two companies will build a common path in which the analysis, monitoring and possible evaluation of joint initiatives will concur to verify the actual applicability of the two technologies, with particular attention to the involvement of the Italian supply chain. The goal is thus to use innovative technologies as a development lever for the country's future competitive advantage in next-generation nuclear power.

Enel and Ansaldo Nucleare, which have been operating abroad in the nuclear sector for several years, are both part of the National Platform for Sustainable Nuclear Power established at the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security precisely to study in a participatory and collegial manner a national strategy for the sector.

Enel's stock is up 0.6 percent at EUR6.17 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.