(Alliance News) - Enel Spa and Iveco Group NV announced Wednesday that they have won a tender for the supply in Turin of 225 new "full electric" buses with supply and installation of charging infrastructure and storage systems for expected PNRR financing of more than EUR150 million, as well as full service parts for 10 years on a self-financing basis for more than EUR15 million.

First in the ranking, on all three lots, was Iveco BUS in Temporary Association of Companies with Enel X, an Enel company dedicated to the development of innovative energy solutions and services design and energy infrastructure, and Iveco Orecchia.

In detail, the initial framework agreement calls for the supply of 225 E-WAY model buses as follows: 135 12-meter buses, 62 18-meter buses and 28 18-meter BRT buses, Bus Rapid Transit.

Major companies in the industry participated in the tender: BYD Europe, EvoBus Italia, Irizar and YES-EU-AS.

The final award, after the "standstill" period has passed, is scheduled for late August.

"We are particularly satisfied, because this tender, so strategic for Gruppo Torinese Trasporti, has seen the participation of the main players in the sector. The tender procedures were closed on time thanks to an important teamwork that allowed us to meet the timelines set by the NRP to access and obtain the funds. These buses in the coming years will radically change the face of public transport in Turin and will allow a total renewal of the fleet: 63 percent of GTT's buses will be electric and thanks also to the strengthening of the tram and metro system, more than 80 percent of travelers in Turin will move by electric and therefore without polluting," commented Serena Lancione, GTT CEO.

Iveco on Wednesday closed up 1.4 percent to EUR8.32 per share while Enel in the green 1.8 percent to EUR6.23 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.