(Alliance News) - Enel Spa on Friday disclosed that it has signed an agreement with Sosteneo Fund 1 HoldCo Sarl for the latter's acquisition of 49% of the share capital of Enel Libra Flexsys Srl, a company wholly owned by Enel Italia and established for the construction and management of a portfolio of 23 battery energy storage projects with a total capacity of 1.7 GW and 3 open-cycle gas plant refurbishment projects with a total capacity of 0.9 GW.

The agreement provides for the payment of a consideration by Sosteneo HoldCo, for the purchase of 49 percent of the share capital of Enel Libra Flexsys, of approximately EUR1.1 billion.

In addition, the consideration is subject to an adjustment mechanism typical of transactions of this kind.

The enterprise value referring to 100% of Enel Libra Flexsys and recognized in the agreement is approximately EUR2.5 billion, upon completion of the investment cycle envisaged by the project.

The company expects that the deal will generate at closing a positive effect on the Enel group's consolidated net financial debt of about EUR1.1 billion while the deal is not expected to have an impact on the group's economic results since, upon completion of the deal, Enel will continue to retain control of Enel Libra Flexsys and consolidate it in full, the company explained in a note.

"Energy storage systems represent a key asset in the energy transition path in which Enel is strongly committed and that is why they play such an important role within our strategic plan to 2026. This partnership with a major player such as Sosteneo allows us to further accelerate the development of storage solutions to support the country's energy system, optimizing capital allocation in order to create value for all stakeholders," commented Stefano De Angelis, Enel Group CFO.

On Friday, Enel closed in the green by 0.2 percent at EUR5.89 per share.

