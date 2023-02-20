Enel and TIM together for photovoltaic system installation in Pisa

(Alliance News) - Enel Spa has announced that its Enel X, a group company dedicated to energy efficiency and innovative energy services, has signed an agreement with Telecom Italia Spa to install a photovoltaic plant in the Pisa telephone exchange 'La Figuretta,' with the aim of producing, in line with their respective sustainability plans, green energy and lowering CO2 emissions.

The plant will have an installed capacity of 1.3 MWp and will be operated by Enel X, with appropriate monitoring and maintenance activities, for 12 years. As a result of this project, Enel explains, it is estimated to produce more than 1.63 GWh annually, which will save about 740,000 kg of CO2 per year.

Through the partnership with Enel X, TIM will be able to produce energy from renewable sources, thus reducing its withdrawals from the grid: the production of 1.63 GWh per year of renewable energy will be absorbed in 100% self-consumption by the La Figuretta power plant, helping to make its facility more sustainable. In fact, the renewable energy produced by Pisa's "La Figuretta" plant is equivalent to that needed to power an urban district or a village of about 600 households.

The collaboration between the two companies may be extended to other industrial sites that TIM plans to develop, taking advantage of Enel X's wide range of technical solutions for efficiency and sustainability.

Enel trades in the green by 0.1 percent at EUR5.36 per share; TIM, meanwhile, gives up 2.5 percent to EUR0.31 per share.

