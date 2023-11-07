(Alliance News) - Enel Spa on Tuesday reported net ordinary income of EUR5.03 billion in the first nine months of the year, up from EUR3.04 billion in the same period last year.

"The increase reflects the positive performance of ordinary operations and the lower incidence of minority interests on ordinary net income, which more than offset the increase in net financial expenses due to the evolution of interest rates and the increase in average debt for the period, as well as the higher tax charge attributable to the improved results," the company explained in a note.

As of Sept. 30, revenues stood at EUR69.5 billion from EUR105.52 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

"The change is mainly attributable to lower energy volumes produced under a regime of decreasing average selling prices in a context of more stable prices compared to the nine months of 2022, as well as to the different consolidation perimeter in the two periods under comparison," the company added.

In the first nine months, ordinary Ebitda was EUR16.38 billion from EUR12.67 billion in 2022, while Ebitda amounted to EUR15.22 billion in the period from EUR12.32 billion a year earlier.

Ebit was EUR9.83 billion from EUR6.06 billion as of September 30, 2022.

Net financial debt is EUR63.31 billion from EUR60.06 billion at the end of 2022.

Capital expenditures amounted to EUR8.75 billion, down from EUR9.30 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

The company reported that an interim dividend 2023 of EUR0.215 per share has been declared, up 7.5 percent from the interim dividend distributed in January 2023. The company expects a total dividend for fiscal 2023 of EUR0.43 per share.

In light of the operating performance in the nine months, the full-year guidance has been revised upward. Specifically, the company expects: ordinary Ebitda of EUR21.5 billion to EUR22.5 billion, up from the previous target of EUR20.4 billion to EUR21.0 billion; ordinary group net income of EUR6.4 billion to EUR6.7 billion, up from the previous target of EUR6.1 billion to EUR6.3 billion.

Finally, the company confirms the achievement of the net financial debt/Ebitda target of 2.4x-2.5x considering a pro-forma net financial debt to take into account also the financial impacts of planned and not finalized asset disposals, whose financial effects will occur only after the completion of the usual authorization processes by the relevant authorities.

Enel on Tuesday closed 0.4 percent in the red at EUR6.12 per share.

